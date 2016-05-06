Search

Norovirus warning letter sent to parents of schoolchildren

PUBLISHED: 07:29 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 18 December 2019

Parents have been warned to look out for signs of Norovirus and ensure hands are washed thoroughly. Pic:: Nick Butcher.

A warning has been issued to the parents of schoolchildren in Norfolk that there has been an increase in Norovirus cases.

Norfolk County Council has sent out the letters because Public Health England has said cases of the stomach bug have gone up across England.

The letter gives advice about what to do to reduce the spread of the infection, the symptoms of which include being sick, diarrhoea and nausea.

People can also have high temperatures, headaches and aching muscles.

It can be prevented by washing hands frequently with soap and water.

Children who have the bug should stay off school, nursery or playgroups until they are free of symptoms for 48 hours and are well enough to go to school.

Adults and children should not visit elderly relatives at their home or in care homes or hospital until they have been free of symptoms for 48 hours

