Revealed: The latest Covid rates in Norfolk as case numbers start to rise

The latest Covid rates in Norfolk have been revealed - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

South Norfolk is currently reporting the county's highest Covid rate, as latest figures reveal a rise in case numbers in recent weeks.

Data released by the government has been broken down into districts to reveal where Norfolk's highest infection rates have been reported.

For the week up to October 3, South Norfolk was reporting a rate of 193 cases per 100,000 people.

All but one of Norfolk's seven districts have seen a rise in the space of a week.

The data comes as people who are feeling under the weather have been warned of the latest symptoms for Covid.

Tim Spector, co-founder of the Covid Symptom Study app, told the Independent: "At the moment, Covid starts in two-thirds of people with a sore throat.

"Fever and loss of smell are really rare now – so many old people may not think they’ve got Covid. They’d say it’s a cold and not be tested.

"With rates on the rise, especially in the vulnerable elderly age groups, the impact on hospitalisations could be higher. However, the youngest age group are showing possible early signs of case numbers slowing."