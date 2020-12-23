Lockdown helps Norfolk woman to lose almost four stone with Slimming World

Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 10:20 AM December 23, 2020

Michelle Mould started Slimming World in March 2020 and over the past 10 months has shed 3 st, 13.5lbs - Credit: Michelle Mould

A local woman says that the Covid-19 lockdowns have helped her to lose weight after shedding almost four stone in ten months.

Since March, Michelle Mould, 59, has lost 3st, 13.5lbs by following a Slimming World programme and taking up regular exercise.

And while many people have considered the lockdown to be a hindrance to reaching their health and fitness goals, Michelle says it has actually helped: "My weight loss journey has happened through lockdown and rather than be a hindrance, I have found it easier, as the temptation of coffee and cakes or pastries while out has been taken away.

"This lockdown has set me up for new habits that I will continue - I feel so much better and fitter."

Since starting to lose weight Michelle has discovered a love for the great outdoors and now regularly enjoys taking ten-mile walks - something that had previously been impossible. "Before the weight loss I had trouble with one hip and an ankle that would give way, as well as struggling to walk any great distance without getting out of breath.

"Now I have no problems with my hip or ankle and love walking - I particularly like walking in ancient woodlands, which I find very therapeutic."

Michelle was inspired to start losing weight after losing her mother to cancer in October 2019. "I decided that I needed to do something," she says. "My mum had always been overweight and had diabetes. I also realised that I needed to be there for my daughter as she has a disability - I guess I just knew it was time."

Slimming World helped Michelle to make better food choices, swapping her usual sandwiches, crisps, pastries and creamy pasta dishes for salads, soups and omelettes - all of which are classed as 'free foods'.

Now she regularly uses the Slimming World magazine or app to try out recipes and enjoys snacking on fruit, as well as desserts of fresh berries with plain, fat-free yoghurt.

"It has been so much easier than I thought," says Michelle, who had previously tried different diets, such as 5:2 and Atkins. "When I saw what I could eat on Slimming World I thought it would be impossible - how wrong was I?"

