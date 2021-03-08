No trace of Covid-19 in more than half of Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 11:41 AM March 8, 2021 Updated: 11:52 AM March 8, 2021

Covid infection rates have continued to fall across Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: PA

More than half of Norfolk and Waveney is now Covid-free as infection rates continue to tumble across the county.

In all, 68 of the 125 neighbourhoods in the county recorded rates of zero per 100,000 – meaning there were so few cases that information was suppressed to protect people’s privacy.

Norfolk's overall rate continued to fall, reaching 39 per 100,000 on March 2, while just two of the county's local authorities - Breckland and King's Lynn and West Norfolk - saw more than 50 per 100,000.

Some areas of the county have been Covid-free for weeks.

The last time the Wells and Blakeney and Walsingham and Raynham areas recorded any cases was in the week ending February 9.

The other areas that have been Covid-free for three weeks are Hempnall, Ditchingham and Wortwell in South Norfolk and Gunton East, Corton and Somerleyton in Waveney.

Swathes of the county have turned white on the Covid map, with some huge drops in the latest data.

In Breckland, Swaffham’s rate fell from more than 160 per 100,000 to zero in the week leading to March 2.

Yarmouth North's rate fell to zero from more than 150 per 100,000, while Caister's rate tumbled from 144 to zero over the same period.

Of the 14 local neighbourhoods in North Norfolk, all but two recorded rates of zero - 86 pc.

The two areas to record rates were Beeston Regis, Saxthorpe and Aldborough which saw a rate of 42 per 100,000, and Mundesley, Trunch and Bacton with a rate of 59.

The number of neighbourhoods with rates of zero in Norwich grew to six, including places like Town Close, the City Centre East and Earlham. Norwich's highest rate was in New Catton and Mousehold North - 101 per 100,000.

In Breckland, the highest rate of infection was found in Watton, where 97 infections per 100,000 were recorded up to March 2. In all, 10 of Breckland’s 17 neighbourhoods saw rates above zero.

Just five of South Norfolk’s 15 neighbourhoods saw infection rates above zero with the highest - 60 per 100,000 - found in Hingham, Morley and Barnham Broom.

Four of Broadland’s 18 neighbourhoods returned rates above zero, with the highest rate recorded as 103 in Reepham, Cawston and Lenwade.

Five or Yarmouth’s 18 neighbourhoods saw rates of zero, with the highest rate – 95 per 100,000 - found in Belton.

And in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk seven of 19 neighbourhoods returned rates of zero, with Gaywood Chase and Old Gaywood's rate of 206 per 100,000 the highest.