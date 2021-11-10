News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk sees second highest number of face-to-face GP slots

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:30 AM November 10, 2021
GP consultation

All GP practices have been told they must offer patients the choice of face-to-face appointments. - Credit: PA

Norfolk and Waveney GPs are providing more face-to-face appointments than almost anywhere else in the country, the county’s primary care director says.

At a Tuesday meeting of the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group’s primary care commissioning committee, primary care director Mark Burgis said: “It was pleasing to note that, comparatively, in September, Norfolk and Waveney had the second-highest level of face-to-face appointments across the whole of the country.

“Of the 42 [NHS England integrated care] systems, we were second, just under 70pc I think. 

“So that is pleasing to note. However we absolutely recognise that there are real challenges for patients out there in certain circumstances so we must not and will not rest on our laurels.

“We will continue to work with practices to see what we can do to try and make things better for patients."

There had been concern nationally that GPs were not giving enough face-to-face appointments and instead offering virtual slots.


Norfolk

