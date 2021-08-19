More than 80pc of Norfolk now doubled vaccinated

Published: 7:07 PM August 19, 2021

Only children at higher risk from coronavirus infection are to be offered a Covid vaccine in the UK. - Credit: Getty Images

More than 80pc of the people in Norfolk eligible for Covid-19 vaccines have now been double jabbed, figures have revealed.

The figures, which were released on Thursday, showed that more than 682,000 people have been double jabbed in the county, while almost 777,000 had received one dose - 91.2pc of eligible people in Norfolk.

As many as 99.2pc of those aged between 70 and 79 have received both jabs, making them the age group with the highest take-up, while the 18 to 29 age group continues to be the least vaccinated.

Some 52,812 people aged 18 to 29 have received both jabs, however, this represents just 38.7pc of those eligible in that age group.

More promisingly, 79.3pc of that age group had received their first dose.

With some below 18 now able to take up the vaccine, 3.6pc of under-18s have now received one jab, while just under 1pc have received both doses.

Nationally, a total of 2.9 million 18 to 29-year-olds are estimated to be unjabbed, including nearly 2.5 million in England.

Professor Sir Keith Willett, head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in England, said: "Thanks to the dedication and hard work of NHS staff, and the teenagers who have already come forward for their jabs, the NHS has administered more than 125,000 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to 16 and 17-year-olds.

"The vaccine is safe and effective with nearly nine in 10 adults already taking up the offer, and I would urge anyone eligible, especially those 16 and 17-year-olds heading back into education or training, to get their life-saving jab."

The figures came on the day the country marked one month since 'Freedom Day', when life was supposed to return largely to normal.

On July 19, social restrictions were dropped, meaning groups of more than six people were able to meet and shuttered nightclubs could welcome revellers back to the dancefloor.

Many businesses and organisations have, however, insisted that masks continue to be worn inside - especially in crowded and enclosed spaces, while some have kept other restrictions including apps and table service.

According to a poll by this newspaper, only 12pc believe life has actually returned to normal, while 42pc said it had somewhat returned to normal - but 46pc said they felt life was not normal at all.