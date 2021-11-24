Region's vaccination centres near one millionth Covid jab

Norfolk vaccination centres will help to deliver the one millionth dose of the Covid vaccine in the region this week. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk vaccination centres have helped in reaching one million Covid jabs across the region.

Vaccination centres across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are set to administer their one millionth dose this week.

Large scale vaccination centres in the three areas are delivered by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust.

Matthew Winn, chief executive of the trust, said: "I am so proud of this achievement which is giving hope of a brighter future to thousands of people every day.

"My heartfelt thanks to everyone in our vaccination centres, NHS staff, volunteers and indeed the entire NHS, who have gone above and beyond to meet the challenges of Covid-19 head on.”

Cath Byford, chief nurse of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The staff at vaccination centres have played a huge role in protecting thousands of Norfolk and Waveney residents from Covid-19.

“I’d like to thank them – and staff across the NHS – for the compassion and empathy they have shown and encourage anyone who is eligible to arrange a vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and the NHS."