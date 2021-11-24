News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Region's vaccination centres near one millionth Covid jab

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:00 AM November 24, 2021
Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing COVID vaccinations at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hal

Norfolk vaccination centres will help to deliver the one millionth dose of the Covid vaccine in the region this week. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk vaccination centres have helped in reaching one million Covid jabs across the region.

Vaccination centres across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are set to administer their one millionth dose this week.

Large scale vaccination centres in the three areas are delivered by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust.

Matthew Winn, chief executive of the trust, said: "I am so proud of this achievement which is giving hope of a brighter future to thousands of people every day.

"My heartfelt thanks to everyone in our vaccination centres, NHS staff, volunteers and indeed the entire NHS, who have gone above and beyond to meet the challenges of Covid-19 head on.”

Cath Byford, chief nurse of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The staff at vaccination centres have played a huge role in protecting thousands of Norfolk and Waveney residents from Covid-19. 

“I’d like to thank them – and staff across the NHS – for the compassion and empathy they have shown and encourage anyone who is eligible to arrange a vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and the NHS."

Most Read

  1. 1 Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter
  2. 2 Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours
  3. 3 A47 closed near Necton after several crashes
  1. 4 Lorry driver fined after concrete blocks fell on £50,000 Tesla car
  2. 5 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
  3. 6 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
  4. 7 Motorbike and car crash on A134 near Norfolk village
  5. 8 Man guilty of causing ex 'severe psychological harm' avoids jail
  6. 9 Strong support in community for new Lidl store plan
  7. 10 Owner's surprise as puppy potentially born both female and male
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Daf horsebox at Barn Road car park in Norwich.

Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 at Welney is passible again after two months under water

Data

Revealed: The area of Norfolk where homes are at higher risk of flooding

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November 

Norwich Live News

'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Four teenage cyclists were struck by a van along Woodbastwick Road in Blofield.  

Norfolk Live News

Four teenage cyclists struck by a van that failed to stop

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon