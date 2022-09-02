Diabetics still missing out on 'life-changing' equipment in region

Mark Langlands is calling for blood glucose monitors to be made more available in Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Mark Langlands

Type one diabetics are continuing to miss out on "life-changing" equipment, with Norfolk and Waveney among the very worst regions for prescribing it.

Earlier this year, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) updated its guidelines to call on health leaders to prescribe real-time blood glucose monitors to type one diabetics.

The devices provide people with live readings of their blood glucose so they can stay on top of levels and stave off hypos - when blood glucose levels are too low - and other medical complications.

An example of a Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Health bosses say they are looking at ways of rolling the devices out locally, but diabetics fear the region is being left behind.

Norfolk and Waveney remains one of just two areas nationally to prescribe the equipment to fewer than 50pc of its type one diabetics - Cambridgeshire and Peterborough being the other.

Poringland father-of-one Krish Raja pays £100 per month for a flash blood glucose monitor privately.

He said: "I am fortunate enough to be in a position financially to afford the care privately, but it is terrible for those that can't.

"I have been diabetic for six years now and have never once had to go to hospital or call out an ambulance. I owe that entirely to my monitor."

The 35-year-old bank manager added: "Every decision you make as a diabetic is centred around what your blood glucose levels are, so being able to monitor them in real-time is life-changing."

Mark Langlands, 62, from Norwich, highlighted the issue at a meeting of the then Norfolk and Waveney clinical commissioning group in May.

He added: "Other parts of the country have responded to the guidelines quick enough - it feels unacceptable that we are being left behind.

"Thousands of people in the region don't even know about these devices."

A spokesman for NHS Norfolk and Waveney said: "NHS Norfolk and Waveney supports the implementation of the updated NICE Guidelines relating to blood glucose monitoring in the treatment of diabetes.

"We are currently in discussions with specialist teams about the new guidance, clarifying the costs of continuous glucose monitoring, and awaiting further details about the funding position.

"We recognise that local people with diabetes want to know more about our plans and further information will be available in due course.”



