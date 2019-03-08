Trainee psychiatrist to take on charity skydive

NSFT Dr. Jemima Jackson who is taking part in a charity skydive to raise funds for Mental Health Foundation. Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

A trainee psychiatrist is preparing to take a 10,000-feet leap of faith by jumping from a plane to raise vital funds for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Jemima Jackson, who works for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), will complete a tandem skydive at Sibson Airfield, near Peterborough, on Saturday to raise funds for the Mental Health Foundation.

The jump will take place during Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs until Sunday. It has been organised by the foundation and this year is shining a spotlight on body image.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Jackson, 35, who lives in Norwich, is hoping to raise about £1,000 for the charity, which focuses on prevention and helping to address the causes of mental health problems.

She said: "I've never done anything like this before, so I'm nervous but excited to be raising awareness of mental health and supporting the Mental Health Foundation. I'm told the scary bits are jumping out of the plane and landing, but that everything in between is amazing. I'm sure afterwards I'll just want to go back up and jump again.

"The fact that the jump will help raise awareness of mental health is also really important to me as I'm now in the second year of training to be a psychiatrist and the subject is close to my heart. I really like working in mental health and having the time to think about people and hear their stories.

"I'm now hoping to raise as much as I can for the charity so that they can continue their work to help those experiencing mental ill health."

To sponsor Dr Jackson, click here.