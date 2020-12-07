Norfolk to miss out on coronavirus testing scheme

Published: 7:05 AM December 7, 2020

Norfolk is not eligible for a new community coronavirus testing scheme because it is in tier 2. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People in Norfolk will miss out on a new coronavirus testing scheme rolled out by the government.

Only areas in tier 3, the highest level of restrictions, will be able to apply for the new six-week community testing programme.

This means Norfolk, which is in tier 2, is not eligible for the scheme.

The aim of the testing programme is to help areas detect asymptomatic cases, suppress the virus and offer a route out of the toughest restrictions.

It will use a test, the lateral flow test, which gives results within an hour.

Local authorities will decide the best way to focus the testing with potential models including testing all non-symptomatic people over the age of 11 and highly targeted testing on specific locations where there is a high risk.

If successful, the community testing programme will be expanded into next year.

Matt Hancock, health and social care secretary, said: "By expanding our testing to include people showing no symptoms, we are finding more positive cases more quickly and breaking chains of transmission. Up to a third of people have coronavirus without symptoms, so it is incredibly important to be testing those who could be infecting others unknowingly."

It comes as mass testing has been introduced for hundreds of asymptomatic students at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

The government-led testing is part of a strategy to coordinate the safe-return of students to their families for the winter holidays during a ‘travel window’ between December 3 and 9.