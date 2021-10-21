Teens can book Covid jabs at mass vaccination centres

Published: 1:45 PM October 21, 2021

Children aged 12 to 15 are to be offered their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: PA

Teenagers in Norfolk will now be able to have their Covid vaccinations at mass centres around the county.

Until now, jabs for teenagers had been rolled out in schools and there had been calls to expand the scheme into large-scale and walk-in centres.

Latest figures show Norfolk was 64th in the UK for vaccine uptake among 12 to 15-year-olds, with 19.8pc having had their first dose.

The highest uptake was Breckland, where 24pc have had it, while the lowest was King's Lynn and west Norfolk, at 13.1pc.

Nationally, the highest figure was 62.9pc in Dumfries and Galloway, and the lowest was 3.5pc in Barking and Dagenham.

Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for the large scale vaccination centres run by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: “We are pleased to be offering one dose of the vaccine to all 12 to 15-year-olds which will give good protection and help stop the spread of the virus to other people, including within schools."

Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing Covid vaccinations at the vaccination centre at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said it would be possible to book in the coming days by using the NHS link at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.

Appointments will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from 8.30am to 4pm and from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on certain evenings.

During half term, from October 25 to 31, appointments will also be available on weekdays from 8.30am to 4pm.

“Vaccinations for 12 to 15 year olds cannot be accessed on a walk-in basis so please ensure you book an appointment before visiting our centres," he said.

"Alternatively, parents and young people can still choose to access the vaccination programme being delivered in schools by Hertfordshire and East Anglia Community School Aged Immunisation Service."

Cath Byford, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Millions of children around the world have had a Covid-19 vaccine – it’s safe and effective and is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves and those we care about.

“The majority of 12 to 15 year olds are being offered one dose of the vaccine to give them the best protection against Covid-19. This includes children who turn 12 on the date of their vaccination.

Audrey Burton, 97, receiving her COVID-19 vaccination at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

“However, two doses eight weeks apart will be offered to children where their healthcare professional has identified they have a condition that means they are at high risk from Covid-19, or if they live with someone who is immunosuppressed.”

Teenagers must be accompanied by an adult.

Where can I get one?

You can book an appointment for a 12 to 15-year-old to have jab at: