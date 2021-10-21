Teens can book Covid jabs at mass vaccination centres
- Credit: PA
Teenagers in Norfolk will now be able to have their Covid vaccinations at mass centres around the county.
Until now, jabs for teenagers had been rolled out in schools and there had been calls to expand the scheme into large-scale and walk-in centres.
Latest figures show Norfolk was 64th in the UK for vaccine uptake among 12 to 15-year-olds, with 19.8pc having had their first dose.
The highest uptake was Breckland, where 24pc have had it, while the lowest was King's Lynn and west Norfolk, at 13.1pc.
Nationally, the highest figure was 62.9pc in Dumfries and Galloway, and the lowest was 3.5pc in Barking and Dagenham.
You may also want to watch:
Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for the large scale vaccination centres run by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: “We are pleased to be offering one dose of the vaccine to all 12 to 15-year-olds which will give good protection and help stop the spread of the virus to other people, including within schools."
He said it would be possible to book in the coming days by using the NHS link at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.
Appointments will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from 8.30am to 4pm and from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on certain evenings.
Most Read
- 1 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A47
- 2 Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'
- 3 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
- 4 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
- 5 Land wanted by village sold to mystery buyer for £50,000 more
- 6 Horse dies two months after being set on fire
- 7 Major rush hour delays expected as crash involving lorry closes part of A47
- 8 Norfolk receives overnight flood warnings
- 9 'It was like a river' - Flood damage forces couple to move out
- 10 Two Norfolk care homes among the best in region
During half term, from October 25 to 31, appointments will also be available on weekdays from 8.30am to 4pm.
“Vaccinations for 12 to 15 year olds cannot be accessed on a walk-in basis so please ensure you book an appointment before visiting our centres," he said.
"Alternatively, parents and young people can still choose to access the vaccination programme being delivered in schools by Hertfordshire and East Anglia Community School Aged Immunisation Service."
Cath Byford, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Millions of children around the world have had a Covid-19 vaccine – it’s safe and effective and is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves and those we care about.
“The majority of 12 to 15 year olds are being offered one dose of the vaccine to give them the best protection against Covid-19. This includes children who turn 12 on the date of their vaccination.
“However, two doses eight weeks apart will be offered to children where their healthcare professional has identified they have a condition that means they are at high risk from Covid-19, or if they live with someone who is immunosuppressed.”
Teenagers must be accompanied by an adult.
Where can I get one?
You can book an appointment for a 12 to 15-year-old to have jab at:
- Connaught Hall, Attleborough: From 4.30pm to 7pm on Mondays and 8.30am to 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays and during half term.
- Shakespeare Barn, King's Lynn: From 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Tuesdays and 8.30am to 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays and during half term.
- Castle Quarter, Norwich: From 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursdays and 8.30am to 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays and during half term.
- Dereham Hospital, Dereham: From 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursdays from November 4 onwards and 8.30am to 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays and during half term.