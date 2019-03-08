Search

Advanced search

'It is distressing' - Mental health patients still being sent for out of county care

PUBLISHED: 08:03 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 11 October 2019

Professor Jonathan Warren, new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT

Professor Jonathan Warren, new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT

Justin Setterfield

Health care boss admits sending mental health patients out of Norfolk and Suffolk for treatment is "distressing".

But figures at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation trust's (NSFT) annual meeting on Thursday, October 10 revealed nine patients were currently receiving out of area care.

Chief executive Jonathan Warren admitted the figure was not good enough, but we're at least an improvement after a 'bleak' April this year which saw more than 70 patients sent hundreds of miles away to be looked after.

Mr Warren said: "The separation from loved ones is distressing for patients. And while there has been an improvement, nine people receiving out of area care is still nine people too many.

"We must reduce out of area referrals to zero."

The meeting also highlighted the financial strain out of area care places on the trust, with £6m spent on sending patients elsewhere in 2017/18.

Various bosses at NSFT has made promises to eradicate the use of out of area beds, including a pledge to stop the practice by 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, the meeting revealed staff problems are also causing a headache for health bosses with falling numbers remaining at the trust and treating patients.

Mr Warren said: "There is not enough staff and a high proportion of staff members leave the profession after two years. We want to encourage progression.

"Often mistakes are located within individual members of staff and that is not fair."

He pledged an overhaul of the culture at NSFT to combat the issue, with a strong focus on staff empowerment and nurturing.

Mr Warren added: "Culture trumps strategy and we are going to be listening to staff and service users with absolute fascination. We need to have honest conversations.

"All of our staff from cleaners to nurses to doctors to receptionists are truly fantastic."

But patient readmission figures have improved at the NSFT, with a 10pc drop in those returning to care within 28 days.

Chief nurse Diane Hull said discharge planning now begins as soon as a patient is taken into care to ensure long term recovery.

The Care Quality Commission is inspecting the NSFT from October 1 to October 19. The trust was rated inadequate in 2017 and has been in special measures ever since.

Most Read

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I feel like a new woman’ - Slimmer sheds 13 stone and drops 10 dress sizes

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Is Hays offering false hope to East Anglia’s Thomas Cook staff?

Hays Travel has saved Norfolk and Suffolk's Thomas Cook's branches but can they really survive? Pic: PA

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

How a family turned a struggling pub into award winning venue

The team at the Countryman Pub in Taburgh, who were awarded the prize for best customer service in the South Norfolk Pub Awards. Photo: Countryman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists