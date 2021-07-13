Public Health England to monitor Lambda Covid variant - but what is it?

Published: 10:39 AM July 13, 2021 Updated: 10:43 AM July 13, 2021

The Lambda Covid-19 variant has become a variant of interest by WHO and Public Health England, health experts have explained the new variant. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The first cases of a Covid variant of interest, known as the Lambda variant, have been confirmed in the UK.

Public Health England published its first Lambda risk assessment on Friday, showing eight cases have been detected nationally up to July 5.

No cases are currently reported in the east of England with six in London, one in the West Midlands and one in the South West.

Public Health England is linking these cases with overseas travels and its Covid incident director said the body is "closely monitoring the situation" where the variant is prevalent.

The Lambda variant was designated as a variant under investigation (VUI) on June 23 following notable mutations and a rise in cases internationally.

You may also want to watch:

It is also known as C.37 and carries a number of mutations that have the potential for increased transmissibility or possible increased resistance.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classed it as a variant of interest on June 14.

A local lockdown would be a “last resort” to combat a fresh rise in cases of coronavirus in Norfolk, a public health director has said. Photo: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

Diane Steiner, Norfolk’s deputy director of Public Health, said: “We are not currently aware of any lambda cases in Norfolk, but we understand there are a few in the country. As this is a Variant Under Investigation, Public Health England will be monitoring the situation closely; mutations in viruses are not unexpected.

“The way to prevent the spread of Covid variants remains the same: get vaccinated, self-isolate if you have symptoms or have tested positive, stick to travel quarantine rules, get tested regularly, wash your hands and ensure there's plenty of fresh air when you meet up with others.”

The earliest documented sample was reported in Peru and has been seen in 26 countries to date, with 2,077 cases linked to C.37.

Dr Alicia Demirjian, COVID incident director at Public Health England, said: “There is currently limited evidence available about this variant. PHE together with academic partners is undertaking investigations to better understand the impact of the mutations on the behaviour of the virus.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in those countries where this variant is prevalent and where cases are detected in the UK, we are testing contacts and will undertake targeted case finding if required.”







