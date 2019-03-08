Search

Mental health trust reopen acute inpatient ward at Norwich hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:08 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 30 September 2019

Staff at the reopened Yare Ward at Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: NSFT

Archant

A mental health ward at a Norwich hospital has been reopened as an assessment and inpatient unit.

The region's mental health trust has reopened Yare Ward, at Hellesdon Hospital, offering 16 beds to patients in need of mental health care after commissioners approved the revenue funds.

It comes as campaigners say more needs to be done to protect vulnerable patients from being sent hundreds of miles away for treatment.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), rated inadequate for the third time in November 2018, sent 90 patients out of county in April this year, it was revealed at a meeting of the board of directors.

READ MORE: Improving figures, but mental health campaigners say more needs to be done or 'expect more deaths'

Four patients have begun receiving treatment at the ward, where beds are gradually being opened.

Matron John Bingham said: "It's a lovely, relaxed and welcoming environment for people coming to us for help and we have a top team of enthusiastic staff eager to give patients the best possible care."

READ MORE: Mental health patients in 'acute distress' STILL sent miles away five years after pledge to end practice

