Mental health trust deals with ‘big increase’ in new patients during pandemic

Published: 8:45 AM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020

Dr Dan Dalton, chief medical officer at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, says there has been a big increase in new patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

The region’s mental health trust has seen a “big increase” in new patients amid the coronavirus crisis, according to its chief medical officer.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has experienced a big increase in new patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Street View - Credit: Archant

Dr Daniel Dalton revealed a growing demand for beds in September and October was down to a number of factors, including people experiencing mental illness for the first time.

Speaking ahead of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s (NSFT) upcoming board meeting, on Thursday (November 26), Dr Dalton said the rise was “understandable” given the pandemic’s impact.

“The challenge in October and September has been about people being really poorly,” he added.

“What we’ve seen is more people coming into our services in crisis, people needing more care than they ever have done before, and people who have never been ill in the past.

You may also want to watch:

“Usually people who come to our services and need to be in hospital are people who are already under our care, who have had an illness that’s deteriorated.

“But in this period, after Covid, we’ve seen a big increase in people we’ve never seen before. That’s understandable in the context of how stressful and difficult it has been for people during these last few months.”

A report to be presented during Thursday’s board meeting shows the number of referrals to NSFT’s Improving Access Psychological Therapies (IAPT) and mental health teams was more than twice the nationwide average in September.

Around 3,800 referrals were received, compared to an average of 1,667 at trusts across the country.

The IAPT’s referral acceptance rate, however, continues to be 100pc since April - above the national trend.

But the familiar issue of patients being sent outside the region for treatment is once again cause for concern.

In October, 43 Norfolk and Suffolk patients were sent on Out of Area Placements (OAPs) in October, bringing the total number of out of area bed days for the month to 638.

That compares to just five being sent out of area in each month of April, May and June.

Mr Dalton added: “The long-term challenge is that we would benefit from having some more beds for older people, particularly in Norfolk.” The new reports details “action taken” to address bed pressures, including “discussion” with commissioners regarding the provision of additional beds for over-65s with complex mental health needs.