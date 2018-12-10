Search

Advanced search

Dementia training at region’s mental health trust not good enough, former employee claims

10 December, 2018 - 10:36
Conrad Debney, who used to work at NSFT. Photo: Conrad Debney

Conrad Debney, who used to work at NSFT. Photo: Conrad Debney

Conrad Debney

Dementia training for staff at the region’s mental health trust does not match up to recommended standards, a former staff member has claimed.

Conrad Debney worked for Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) for 15 months from 2016, but before that had been working in mental health services in Norfolk for nearly 20 years from 1991 to 2010.

In his most recent role he was responsible for training staff in how to care for those with dementia.

But since he left the trust he said training standards had dropped and now comprised of just part of a one-day session incorporating various parts of mandatory training.

Mr Debney, from Buxton, said: “After I left I was very concerned because this is a trust which covers most of East Anglia and we’ve got around 34,000 people in Norfolk and Suffolk with dementia. So I was very concerned that we’ve got staff who are actually struggling in difficult circumstances and they want to do the best they can, but they’re not being offered the training.”

According to a study commissioned by Health Education England, best practice for dementia training is that each session is tailored for the group receiving it, it should be delivered by someone experienced in dementia care, and should last at the very least three and a half hours.

But Mr Debney said that was not what was happening at NSFT.

He said: “Dementia care involves philosophy so it’s about understanding the person who is still in there. It can be very hard to connect with them but it’s very important.”

Duncan Forbes, director of human resources and organisational development at NSFT, said: “NSFT runs a comprehensive programme of dementia training for all our staff who work with service users with the condition.

“This training includes regular updates to ensure our practices are in line with the guidance best suited to meet the needs of our patients.”

Most Read

Updated Driver dies after crash on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to the B1322 at Hedenham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Fears bridge closure will have huge impact on Norfolk village

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Updated Driver dies after crash on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to the B1322 at Hedenham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Appeal to identify bus thief from CCTV

CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a theft on a bus in King’s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast