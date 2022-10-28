Broccoli breakthrough for Norfolk scientists in fight against prostate cancer

From left: Robert Mills, Antonietta Melchini and Tracey Livingstone from the ‘Norfolk ADaPt’ study - Credit: NNUH

A study led by scientists in Norfolk has shown how broccoli can help reduce the risk and progression of prostate cancer.

Researchers at the Quadram Institute and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have spent more than three years exploring the relationship between the green vegetable and the form of cancer.

And while it has previously been proven that broccoli can help reduce cancer risk, the study has shown just how this happens.

The findings of the study have shown that a compound found in the vegetable accumulates in the prostate tissue after we eat it, thus helping,

Tracey Livingstone, who led the trial, said: "There is a wealth of evidence suggesting that dietary compounds found in cruciferous and alliaceous vegetables reduce the risk, or progression of prostate cancer.

"However, the way in which the prostate gland becomes exposed to these active compounds was, until now, largely unknown.

"These exciting results demonstrate for the first time that the bioactive compounds attributed to this link, derived from broccoli in particular, are indeed capable of accumulating within the prostate tissue to significantly higher levels than those consuming a placebo after only a short four-week intervention."

The study, which was called Norfolk ADaPT, recruited 40 men who were due to undergo prostate biopsies for suspected prostate cancer - or those who were actively being monitored for it.

These men were then asked to take supplements for four weeks containing either compounds from broccoli and garlic, or a placebo.

After four weeks, prostate tissue samples were taken from each participant and studied to identify and characterise cancerous cells.

These were then compared with eight additional samples which were not believed to be cancerous.

Dr Livingston added: "This contributes to our understanding of a potential mechanistic explanation for this link, suggesting that the accumulation of these compounds may result in local protective effects on prostate cells, which may explain the reduced risk of prostate cancer following the consumption of these vegetables.

"We wish to thank all the men who volunteered to be involved in this study."

The Quadram Institute, on the Norwich Research Park, is now carrying out further studies to understand how these compounds influence prostate cells.