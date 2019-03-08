Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

New make-up for chemo patients named in tribute to grandmother

PUBLISHED: 12:04 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 09 May 2019

Amy Bland (left) and Sacha Burke (right)

Amy Bland (left) and Sacha Burke (right)

supplied

A Norfolk student is helping create make-up for people undergoing cancer treatment

Specialist make-up for cancer patients has been created by a Norfolk student as part of a university project.

Sacha Burke, of Thorpe Marriott, worked with friend, Amy Bland to create what they believe is the first make-up specifically designed for people undergoing chemotherapy - inspired by Amy's grandmother, Margaret, who was unable to use her normal make-up during cancer treatment.

Now the 21-year-old friends plan to launch a company specialising in products for people with cancer.

Their first product, an eyebrow pomade for both men and women, is made from a natural wax, coconut oil and mineral eyeshadow, for people whose brows have been lost or thinned due to the chemotherapy. "We are making eyebrow stencils for those who have completely lost their eyebrows and have no natural hairlines to guide them when they draw them on," said Sacha. "We are also developing a spray-on tinted moisturiser using the same ingredients. We are hoping to expand quickly to other products because there are so many that patients undergoing harsh treatments can't use. Chemo and radiotherapy makes the skin incredibly dry and susceptible to infection. Most cosmetics contain water, alcohol, and fragrance and although these seem simple ingredients, they make the skin drier and irritable for patients. Our products include extra moisturising properties and no harmful ingredients, to lower the risk of infection."

You may also want to watch:

Sacha of Thorpe Marriott, near Norwich, said: "Amy's nan was diagnosed with cancer and had to throw away all her make-up. To watch someone you love not feel like themselves, we realised something needed to be done."

They plan to name their products after cancer patients, with the first called Margaret for Amy's grandmother. "Sadly she isn't here to see it but has inspired something we both hope will help so many people," said Sacha. But she added: "Our product is so much more than just about helping people we know. It's about people we've never met, because we admire their strength and want to help them, even in the smallest way. Anything that makes their experience easier is what we strive to provide. Each product will be named after someone who has suffered with cancer, as a tribute from families or as a celebration for beating cancer."

Sacha and Amy are in their final year of a degree in creative advertising at the University of Lincoln. They have named their brand ChemoCosmetics, applied for a patent and have already received positive responses from people undergoing cancer treatment, industry professionals and a household-name high street pharmacy.

They hope to sell their products online initially, alongside developing careers in advertising, with a proportion of any profits going to cancer charities.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Norwich venue named among country’s best loved historic pubs

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman spent brother’s money on shopping and university fees, court hears

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Canaries defender vows to return from loan and fight for Premier League chance

Marcel Franke in action for Norwich City at Fulham on the opening day of the 2017=18 season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘People are still happy to buy’ - Warnings about future climate threats fail to deter seaside house-hunters

North Norfolk District Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council have urged utility companies to help them tackle the 'ever-increasing burden' of coastal erosion. Pictured - Clifftop homes at risk on the Hemsby Coastline. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists