Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Parents of children needing speech therapy resort to expensive private care over ‘disappointing’ service

PUBLISHED: 17:05 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 28 February 2019

Parents raised concerns over the region's speech and language therapy service at a meeting in County Hall. Picture: Neil Perry

Parents raised concerns over the region's speech and language therapy service at a meeting in County Hall. Picture: Neil Perry

Archant

Parents have slammed health and council officials for long delays in getting speech therapy assessments for their children, with many resorting to private care instead.

Michael Bateman, head of SEN at Norfolk County CouncilMichael Bateman, head of SEN at Norfolk County Council

Mothers and fathers of children with special educational needs and disability (SEND) have found multiple problems with the speech and language service in Norfolk that are delivered by the East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) and the county council’s SEND service.

But officials have said they accepted the unmet needs and that more money is being invested in the service.

Members of Norfolk charity SENsational Families, which offers support to children with SEND, have criticised ECCH for discharging children with an autism spectrum diagnosis (ASD) immediately after assessment with no therapy, intervention or advice.

Parents claimed they were waiting so long for assessments that they have had to fork out hundreds of pounds to pay for a private therapist.

Danielle Tebo, 37, from Thetford, who is a mother of a nine-year-old boy with autism, said: “From a parents’ points of view, we are disappointed with the service.

“Without therapy [children] can’t access the curriculum, they can’t even play in the playground with their peers.”

Speaking at the county council’s health overview and scrutiny committee meeting on Thursday, ECCH deputy director of children’s services Louise Barrett said there were a number of children with ASD who were using the service, adding: “We see the needs of individual children, it’s not as black and white.”

Head of Norfolk’s education high needs service Michael Bateman said £500,000 was being invested in the service which could help to reduce long waiting times.

Parents have also said children with Down syndrome were either being discharged immediately or only offered a basic six‐-week course of therapy, after which they were discharged regardless of the progress made.

This has forced families to either seek re-referral or attempt to access speech and language through other means such as fighting for personal budgets through the local authority or through expensive private services.

A private paediatric speech and language therapist, who did not want to be named, said: “I have phone calls practically every day from parents begging me for therapy but I have to tell them I’m sorry, I’m full.  “It’s ridiculous what families are having to give up to pay for private therapy.”

Most Read

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Where to see Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk

Tornados will perform their final flypast today Picture: Denise Bradley

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Dog who was returned to RSPCA seven years after first rehoming is ‘worried’ by the upheaval and ‘craving love’

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Mario. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School pays tribute to ‘popular’ and ‘successful’ student killed in crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Police on the hunt for man after mugging in Norwich

Police would like to speak to this man after a mugging in Magdalen Street. Picture: Norfolk Police

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Mental health support to be ‘beefed up’ in weeks following Brexit

Left to right, NSFT chief executive Antek Lejk, non-executive director Tim Newcomb, chief nurse Diane Hull, chief operating officer Stuart Richardson, non-executive director Adrian Matthews. Photos: NSFT

Would you like to live in this grand country house?

The Lodge at Billingford, near Dereham, is on the market for £1.65 million. Picture: Savills
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists