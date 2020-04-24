Search

How charities and front-line support groups can get PPE

PUBLISHED: 09:19 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 24 April 2020

The Norfolk Resilience Forum has set up a database to help with supply of PPE. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Norfolk Resilience Forum has set up a database to help with supply of PPE. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charities and organisations who have staff on the front-line to help keep Norfolk communities safe can now access a new supply system should their PPE supplies run critically short.

A new database has been set up by New Anglia, a local partnership for Norfolk and Suffolk, following a campaign by the Norfolk Resilience Forum (NRF) to try and support the provision of PPE for those that need it to deliver key services.

The NRF made a call for companies to help support the production of personal protective equipment and saw 180 companies sign up.

The supply of PPE has been an ongoing issue during the coronavirus pandemic and the forum said there are times when demand is outstripping supply.

The introduction of the database system will ensure that supplies of items which are in short supply are directed to those organisations with the most critical need.

Trevor Holden, chair of the NRF’s tactical co-ordination group, said: “This is a countywide operation involving all partners in the Local Resilience Forum.

“Partners in the Local Resilience Forum are all working together as the NRF to ensure every single citizen in Norfolk remains safe and critical needs are met.

“This is a tremendous amount of work and I pay tribute the officers and volunteers who are going above and beyond to ensure we deliver every day.”

This will be in line with the current Government guidance. It will also help charities and other local organisations who deliver vital services to communities and meet specific criteria gain access to this equipment.”

Organisations are asked in the first instance to resolve their demand through their existing supply chain and if unable to meet demand can request for access to the database of local suppliers.

If there is a still a need for demand for those involved in supporting critical services, organisations are urged to contact their local council which will pass requests to the Norfolk Resilience Forum for consideration for emergency provision.

Visit www.newanglia.co.uk/ppe-supplier-database to request a login to the database.

