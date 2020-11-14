Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk in one week has reached an all-time high, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures show the county had a record number of Covid-19 cases in seven days with 1,298 reported from November 4 to November 10.

As a result, the infection rate is 143 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November, 10.

The second-highest number of cases in one day was also reported in Norfolk with 244 new cases on November 10 - the record is 265 on November 9.

But the level of transmission is still considerably lower than the rate in England, which is 263.7 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 10.

It is also worth noting that, during the first wave of the virus, there was far less testing available.

The highest rate recorded by any local authority was Great Yarmouth, which has set a new record with 226.5 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 10.

There were also record high cases for the same period in Broadland (154.4), North Norfolk (68.7) and South Norfolk (181.7).

Meanwhile, Norwich has recorded its joint-highest rate of 120.9 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 10, which was last reached on October 23.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk was the only area in Norfolk which saw a decrease in the rate of infection of 123.5 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 10, down from 147.3 the week previous.

It comes after council leaders and public health officials urged people in the area to take extra precautions in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Breckland saw a rise of 132.9, up from 81.4, for the same period.

Elsewhere, East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk both saw a rise in the infection rate to 83.4 and 79.9 for the seven days up to November 10, from 56.9 and 65.5 respectively.