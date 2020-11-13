Search

Norfolk records highest daily tally yet of positive coronavirus cases

PUBLISHED: 12:30 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 13 November 2020

Norfolk this week recorded its highest number of positive Covid-19 cases in a day, although the number of people with the virus being admitted to each of the county’s hospitals each day has remained in single figures.

On Monday, November 9, there were 249 new cases of the virus, beating the previous high of 199 on October 23.

However, it is worth noting that, during the first wave of the virus, there was far less testing available.

Sixty-two new cases in South Norfolk saw the area’s case rate hit a record 144.8 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 9.

There were also new record high case rates for Broadland (147.6), North Norfolk (61) and Great Yarmouth (199.3).

The rate in Norwich also went up, to 113.8 cases per 100,000 over seven days up to November 9. It had been 90.3 per 100,000 in the seven days up to November 2.

Thirty-seven new cases in Breckland meant the local authority was back in the 100s, with 117.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to November 9. The previous seven days had seen the rate at 77.2 cases per 100,000 people.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, where council leaders and public health bosses this week urged people to take extra precautions, saw a slight drop. The borough’s rate in the week leading to November 9 was 128.2 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 133.4 over the previous seven days.

The number of people admitted to Norfolk’s hospitals in the week leading up to Sunday, November 8, who were either known to have Covid-19 or were diagnosed with it in hospital, was in single figures for individual hospitals each day.

The highest daily totals were nine at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on November 3 and nine at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. November 4 also saw the highest number of admissions of Covid-19 patients to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with four admissions.

The number of beds occupied across the three hospitals by people with the virus fluctuated around the 100 mark during the course of November 4 to November 10. The lowest was 89 beds on November 4 and 102 the highest, on November 10.

Meanwhile, figures revealed four Norfolk police officers and three from Suffolk, have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

They are among 849 officers who have had the virus, according to figures from 24 of the UK’s 45 forces.

