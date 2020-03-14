Search

'We are well prepared': Norfolk public health director moves to reassure over coronavirus cases

PUBLISHED: 20:16 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:17 14 March 2020

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Public health officials have moved to reassure that Norfolk is ready to deal with coronavirus as the first confirmed cases were seen in the county.

Four people have tested positive for the Covid-19 in Norfolk in the past 24 hours.

A patient at the who was being treated in isolation at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital suspected of having the disease has tested positive.

And there have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk County Council's director of public health, said: 'We have been planning for cases of coronavirus in Norfolk and are well prepared.'

She said the council was working with Public Health England, the NHS and other partners in the Norfolk Resilience Forum - a body set up to provide information to the public to warn and inform about emergencies - to limit the spread of the virus and protect residents.

'Most individuals who catch Covid-19 will experience a mild infection, including flu-like symptoms,' she said.

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: GettyPeople can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

'Older residents or those with weakened immune systems or long-term conditions may experience more severe symptoms: this makes it important to protect ourselves and each other.'

Dr Smith urged people to keep looking at and following the government's advice. Those with symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, should stay at home and not leave their house for seven days from when symptoms started.

She said: 'Individuals can best help fight the spread of the virus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water, avoid regular touching of their face, mouth or eyes, and by remembering the NHS advice on coughs and sneezes: catch it, bin it, kill it.'

The most common symptoms are recent onset of a new continuous cough and/or a high temperature (37.8 degrees or higher).

People developing symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, should stay at home and not leave their house for seven days. Picture: NHSPeople developing symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, should stay at home and not leave their house for seven days. Picture: NHS

People do not need to call NHS 111 to go into self-isolation, she said.

If symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after 7 days, then the advice is to contact NHS 111 online.

Those with no internet access should call NHS 111. It is important to follow this steps to protect those who are most vulnerable.

