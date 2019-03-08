Search

Arts programme for elderly wins national award

PUBLISHED: 12:58 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 26 October 2019

CAE Staff members, Lea Schiller – Projects Officer and Natalie Jode – Executive Director being presented with the RSPH Award by Natasha Kaplinsky (host of the awards and RSPH Vice President) and Graham Rushbrook (Chair of the Awards Programme). Picture: Contributed

A Norfolk-based arts programme for disadvantaged people living in rural communities has won a national award for its achievements in arts and health.

The Creative Arts East's programme, our day out, is a dementia-friendly fortnightly programme which uses interactive music and movement workshops for older people.

The programme has been running in six locations across Breckland and North Norfolk over the past three years.

On the Royal Society for Public Health Award, Natalie Jode, executive director for Creative Arts East, said: "We'd like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to the participants, funders, artists, volunteers and other partners involved in the project - this is a cumulative effort and testament to everybody's innovation, hard work and dedication to increasing wellbeing for vulnerable people in rural communities. We plan to use this recognition to help champion the wealth of professional arts in health work being delivered by our sector and across our county."

