Health boss grilled over prison care after Covid outbreaks

Published: 5:44 PM February 4, 2021

Norfolk

An NHS chief reassured councillors that staff and inmates are regularly tested in Norfolk prisons after recent coronavirus outbreaks.

Claire Weston, head of health and justice at NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSEI), was questioned by the Norfolk County Council's health overview and scrutiny committee (HOSC) on Thursday.

In a two-hour debate, the committee raised questions about staff and inmate care at Norfolk’s three prisons: HMP Norwich, HMP Bure, in Badersfield, and HMP Wayland, in Watton.

Ms Weston said staff at the prison were tested once a week as part of community testing, with results given to the prisons and workers.

This was disputed by South Norfolk councillor, Nigel Legg, who said a family member working at Norwich prison was never provided with results.

The committee made the recommendation that all staff be given test results in the future.

Ms Weston said while NHSEI commissioned care at the prison it was not able to set the vaccine timetable.

“The priority is set by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the time table in prisons is the same as in the community,” she said.

The committee heard that when inmates first arrive they are tested twice and kept separate for 14 days, with periodic testing after that.

Norwich prison has recently seen a coronavirus outbreak, with hundreds of inmates testing positive since November.

And on Thursday, it was confirmed about 100 people at HMP Wayland had tested positive.

Norfolk County councilor Chris Jones raised concerns about prisoners' medical records not being immediately transferred to hospitals.

Ms Weston said there were issues with moving the data between different systems, which Mr Jones described as "incredibly bad practice", stressing how vital records are for addressing healthcare needs.

Ms Weston accepted that prisons being able to access medical records “doesn’t happen as quickly as we would like”.

HOSC also recommended a performance indicator for monitoring provision and use of interpreting services, such as sign language, in prison healthcare.

The committee asked for additional information on a series of issues and agreed to put the subject back on the agenda in 12 months.