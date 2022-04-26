'Don't shoot the messenger' plea as pharmacy supply issues persist

Leading pharmacists have pleaded with people not to "shoot the messenger" as supply issues continue to take their toll in chemists across the county.

According to a survey conducted by the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, three out of four pharmacies nationally have dealt with some levels of aggression from customers over supply shortages - which themselves are affecting two-thirds of community pharmacies.

The survey also showed that almost half of the staff members spoken to said that abuse from frustrated patients was affecting their mental health.

It has prompted leading pharmacists in Norfolk to call for understanding from people visiting pharmacies when they are unable to get the medication they need.

Tony Dean, chief officer at the Norfolk Local Pharmaceutical Committee, said: "If people cannot get their medication it is frustrating for them and they can sometimes take it out on people behind the counter.

"However, the issues are ones made a long way upwind of the community pharmacists themselves. They are issues with either the wholesalers, or the suppliers, not the pharmacists.

"My message to people would be not to shoot the messenger if they can not get hold of what you need - they will have been working very hard to try and get them.

"The vast majority of people are very understanding and patient, but it is unacceptable when the minority take out their frustrations on pharmacists who are already dealing with a heavy workload and supply problems."

Maziar Moaddabi, superintendent pharmacist at the Vauxhall Street pharmacy in Norwich, said his staff were going to great lengths to try and combat supply issues - but sometimes it is impossible.

He said: "Generally our patients can see that our staff are working incredibly hard to try and get the things we need and it takes lots of phone calls and messaging around between other pharmacies.

"I would not call it abuse, but when people can not get what they need they do get upset. We do our best and people do see that we are trying, but if things are impossible to get they are impossible to get.

"We treat everybody who comes in with respect and all we ask is they respect us too."