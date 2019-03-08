Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin PA Wire/Press Association Images

Patients in Norfolk and Waveney have rated appointment times as their biggest source of frustration, with some complaining of waiting several weeks to see a doctor.

Hingham Surgery scored the highest for overall good experience in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Photo: Denise Bradley Hingham Surgery scored the highest for overall good experience in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Photo: Denise Bradley

An average of 68pc of patients in Norfolk and Waveney were satisfied with the time it took to make an appointment, which is slightly above the national average of 67pc.

Patients at Thorpewood Medical Group, in Thorpe St Andrew, were the least satisfied with appointment times, giving an average rating of 51pc compared to Hingham Surgery which scored the highest with 95pc.

Some patients have complained of waiting weeks for an appointment and hours in surgery waiting rooms.

Deborah Rawson said she has had to wait seven weeks to see a doctor at Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham.

Miss Rawson, 57, said the long wait to see a doctor about an eye problem has been stressful, adding: "I never go for minor things and I worry about having to wait so long in case it's something serious festering."

Mother-of-two Sarah-Jane Dashwood said appointment times were "so bad it's unreal" at East Norwich Medical Partnership in Sprowston.

She added: "Last time my daughter had an ear infection, she was on the doctors floor waiting room for 3.5 hours before she was seen crying her eyes out."

But Lucy Oakes, 31, said she had no issues with booking appointments at Roundwell Medical Centre in Costessey.

She said: "Appointments are based online and are booked up for weeks but whenever I've needed to see them I've rang them and got an appointment straight away."

The GP Patient Survey 2019, conducted between January and March this year, saw 12,980 responses from 107 surgeries across the county.

Around 66pc of patients in South Norfolk were satisfied with appointment times, compared to 67pc in Great Yarmouth and Waveney, 68pc in Norwich, 70pc in North Norfolk and 71pc in West Norfolk.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, chairman of NHS North Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "We are delighted that so many of our patients report a positive overall experience of their GP practices.

"These high levels of satisfaction are a testament to how hard GPs and their teams are working in practices amid continued pressures around rising demand for services and recruitment of staff.

"Patients across Norfolk and Waveney are now able to book routine GP and nurse appointments during evenings and weekends. This will make it easier for people to see a doctor, nurse or other health professional at a time convenient to them."

The highest scoring surgeries for overall good experience were Wells Health Centre, Blofield Surgery and Lawson Road Surgery in Norwich, with all scoring 98pc.

Some 26 surgeries scored lower than the national average of 83pc for good experience, with Alexandra and Crestview Surgeries in Lowestoft trailing at the bottom of the list with 54pc.