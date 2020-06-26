Former England footballer supports hospital charity in memory of ‘dear friend’

Former England footballer Joe Cole has backed the campaign. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire PA Wire/Press Association Images

A former England footballer and a Norfolk-born BT Sport presenter are among the familiar faces who have backed a fundraiser for a vital life-saving service at the county’s biggest hospital.

David and Anne Giess at a football match between West Ham United and Manchester United. Picture: David Giess David and Anne Giess at a football match between West Ham United and Manchester United. Picture: David Giess

After the success of a similar campaign last year, a raffle has been launched to raise money for the Acute Oncology Service at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Among the prizes is football memorabilia donated by several clubs across the country and beyond, including signed shirts from Norwich City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United, Chelsea and RB Leipzig.

Also up for grabs are a Liverpool cap signed my manager Jürgen Klopp and a shirt signed by forward Sadio Mané.

The appeal is being led again by football agent David Giess whose wife Anne, a former nurse in Essex, was treated for ovarian cancer at NNUH before she died last September, aged 73.

Anne Giess, right, as a young nurse. Picture: David Giess Anne Giess, right, as a young nurse. Picture: David Giess

Mr Giess said: “Anne was a nurse and midwife, which was where I met her in 1969 at a hospital disco for trainee midwives in Harlow – she came over at 18 from Ireland to start her nursing career.

“She was so fortunate to be treated at the NNUH, such lovely, caring staff from consultants and nurses to ward assistants and volunteers.”

He also singled out NNUH Charity workers Lynn Crombie and Louise Cook, who he described as “devoted fundraisers and lovely people”.

Among those who have backed the campaign are former England international Joe Cole – who Mr Giess represented throughout his playing career – and Norfolk-born BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey.

Mr Cole said: “My dear friend was treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for ovarian cancer from which she died last year, leaving us all devastated.

“However, I have been hugely impressed at the excellent treatment Anne received by all the teams at NNUH.

“I have donated to the hospital’s VOiCE campaign last year and am delighted to support this new campaign to raise money for the Acute Oncology Service where Anne was also treated. Please join me in supporting this appeal and give what you can.”

David and Anne Giess. Picture: David Giess David and Anne Giess. Picture: David Giess

Mr Humphrey said: “I am delighted to support this brilliant fundraising initiative. The items on offer are awesome, meaning people can get an exclusive bit of football memorabilia whilst helping a good cause.

“The care the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital offer all patients is life-saving, and more lives will be saved if you back this exciting fundraising drive.”

Acting oncology matron for the Acute Oncology Service Tracey Shaw said: “We are so grateful to David and his sons for organising this and for the clubs for donating these fantastic prizes which are priceless for football and sports fans everywhere.

“We have such lovely memories of Anne and it’s so generous of David to think of our team and want to do so much to provide the things that make such a difference to our patients and their families.”

NNUH Charity fundraiser Lynn Crombie. Picture: Lynn Crombie NNUH Charity fundraiser Lynn Crombie. Picture: Lynn Crombie

Tickets will be sold online only due to Covid-19 restrictions – the competition can be entered until July 30 before the draw is held on August 3.

To enter, visit www.raffleplayer.com/nnuhcharity.


































































































