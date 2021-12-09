Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reported 10 Covid deaths in two days. - Credit: Norfolk and Norfolk University H

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has reported 10 deaths of people diagnosed with Covid in two days, with six in one day for the first time since February.

Latest figures show that between December 6 and 7, 10 people aged between 50 and 100 were reported to have died at the hospital, all with underlying health conditions and after testing positive for Covid.

The previous two reporting days on December 1 and 3 saw three deaths, two men and a woman in their 80s who all had underlying health conditions.

On December 6, six patients including three women - one in her 70s, one in her 80s and one in her 90s - and three men - one in his 60s, one in his 70s and one in his 80s - were reported to have died at the NNUH.

While on December 7, the hospital reported six deaths in one day for the first time since February 9.

On that day, three women - one in her 70s, one in her 80s and one in her 90s - plus three men - one in his 60s, one in his 70s and one in his 80s - were reported to have died at the hospital.

Those deaths bring the total number of deaths at the NNUH up to 740.

An NNUH spokeperson said although the deaths were reported on December 6 and 7, most happened in early December and late November and were not all deaths that happened on one particular day.