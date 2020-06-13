No new coronavirus deaths reported at Norfolk hospitals

It means that since May 30, no patients have died after testing positive for the virus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

There have been no deaths reported at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for 10 days, and it is also the fourth consecutive day that no new deaths have been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

To date, 382 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

There have been 123 deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, 145 deaths at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and 114 deaths at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Across the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 41,662 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK – as of 5pm on Friday, up by 181 from 41,481 the day before

These Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday, 188,794 tests were carried out or dispatched.

Overall, a total of 6,624,676 tests have been carried out and 294,375 cases have been confirmed positive.