Which healthcare services are open on Bank Holiday?

People experiencing minor illnesses and injuries will be able to access advice and care across Norfolk this bank holiday weekend.

A number of NHS services will be open including NHS 111, the minor injuries unit in Cromer and the Norwich walk-in centre, which will continue to support patients.

The Rouen House walk-in centre, on Rouen Road, is open between 7am and 9pm every day with staff able to help with a range of minor illnesses and injuries, including minor cuts and wounds, strains and sprains and skin complaints.

Patients will be triaged at the front door and signposted elsewhere or treated accordingly.

In north Norfolk, the minor injuries unit (MIU), in Mill Road, Cromer, continues its seven day operations between 8am to 7.45pm. Patients can receive treatment for minor injuries such as minor wounds, burns or simple fractures.

Staff are able to advice over the phone if an injury is suitable for the MIU.

A number of pharmacies will also be open to offer advice and emergency contraception.

Those requiring a repeat prescription will need to request it in advance of the bank holiday, then arrange collection via a friend or family member of by themselves.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, GP and chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We urge you to access health services if you need them however please be sensible and if you or a family member experience coronavirus symptoms, please access NHS services online or via the phone.

“We must also not forget about regular medication and ask that you request and collect any repeat prescriptions ahead of the weekend.”

The CCG also urged anyone experiencing an urgent, but not an emergency, request for help to call 111 online or by phone.

A group spokesman added: “If you have any coronavirus symptoms please do not visit any health facility. Instead remain home and visit NHS 111 online or dial 111.”