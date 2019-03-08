Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Norfolk's health IT systems most 'digitally immature' in the UK

PUBLISHED: 17:28 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 25 October 2019

NHS IT systems in Norfolk are the most digitally immature in the UK, a health chief has warned. Photo: Archant

NHS IT systems in Norfolk are the most digitally immature in the UK, a health chief has warned. Photo: Archant

Archant

NHS IT systems in Norfolk are the "most digitally" immature in the UK, a health chief has warned.

The county's health IT systems lack the ability to share patient records between providers, with patients in the "frustrating" position of having to recite their symptoms multiple times.

And a plan for the county's health system over the next five years - launched in line with the government's 10-year plan for the future of the NHS in England - will aim to update and improve its systems, including the creation of single digital patient records.

Speaking at a meeting of the Great Yarmouth and Waveney joint health scrutiny committee, on Friday, October 25, Jocelyn Pike, director of special projects for the Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership said Norfolk's systems were the "least mature digitally in the country".

And she told councillors one of the priorities for the five-year plan would be an "ambitious" re-imagining of communications.

She said: "You can have a fantastic system but if it won't talk to another one you're going to have a problem - and we've got systems not talking to each other.

READ MORE: Could new NHS plan see an end to Norfolk's 'cruel and desperately unfair' IVF postcode lottery?

"We have to make the most of technology that comes our way.

"We have to strive to do this - otherwise we might as well pack up and go home. There are opportunities for capital funding, so it's about being ambitious, then we'll be at the front of the queue."

You may also want to watch:

And speaking after the meeting, Ms Pike added: "Through the plan we're got a number of areas we're looking to take forward, including single digital patient records.

"All health organisations across Norfolk would be looking at the same patient record. That would be a massive improvement for the patient not to have to repeat themselves multiple times."

And she said other priorities would include apps - and training for elderly users - to monitor falls.

Stephen Burroughes, chairman of the scrutiny committee, said the plans were an "ambitious wishlist" and added: "It's about how you're going to deliver this."

A spokesperson for Healthwatch Norfolk said: "We are encouraged to see digital transformation being listed as a priority, but we still know many people are concerned that Norfolk as a whole has not reached the level of digital maturity required to meet the needs of our complex patient population.

"There are a myriad of ways technology could, and should, be implemented in our health and social care system. However, without such practices being embraced on a county-wide level there is risk of Norfolk falling behind."

And they added: "We are particularly concerned that the lethargic implementation of digital infrastructure in our county's hospitals is making life difficult for the hard-working staff that are responsible for delivering care.

"For the benefit of patients, it is vital that these services receive adequate support to ensure that modern digital practices are adopted quickly and effectively.

"It is imperative that digital innovation remains a top priority in our county's health and social care system and as a local Healthwatch we are here to support this engagement process as much as is possible."

Norfolk's five-year plan is expected to be made public by the end of the year.

READ MORE: Could new NHS plan see an end to Norfolk's 'cruel and desperately unfair' IVF postcode lottery?

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It could result in serious accidents’ - Anger over plans for former pub

The planning application indicates part of the site would be turned into offices. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Women’s fashion retailer closes in city centre

Noa Noa in Westlegate has now closed. Picture: Archant

‘Lovable rogue’ found face down in bedroom the day after his first date

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Hernandez and Roberts ahead of Reds’ showdown

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez sat out training for part of the week with a knee problem ahead of Manchester United's Premier League visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk’s health IT systems most ‘digitally immature’ in the UK

NHS IT systems in Norfolk are the most digitally immature in the UK, a health chief has warned. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists