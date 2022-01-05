We’ve known for weeks that Norfolk and Waveney’s hospitals and ambulance service, in particular, are under immense pressure - but now a "critical incident" has been declared, what does it mean?

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) moved to its highest alert level, called Opel Four, on Tuesday, while the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) has been on its top alert level since the summer.

However, last night things escalated, with the entire health and social care system in Norfolk and Waveney declaring a “critical incident”. This also includes mental health services and community hospitals.

NHS England and the NHS in Norfolk and Waveney have not as yet released any formal information about why they did this or what it will mean for patients.

What does it mean?

According to documents on the NHS website, the highest alert level is declared when services can no longer “deliver comprehensive care”. There is also a higher chance of patient safety being put at risk. It says “decisive action” must then be taken to increase capacity and improve safety.

Simply put, it means that hospitals are full, ambulance services cannot get to patients anywhere near target times and GPs cannot see even urgent cases.

For care homes and social care, it means they cannot get care packages in place for patients leaving hospitals.

This creates more problems as beds are taken up in hospitals by patients ready to leave but with nowhere to go. At the NNUH, for example, there are 170 patients currently stuck in the hospital waiting for care in the community to be put in place for them.

How will it affect me?

A critical incident covers every aspect of Norfolk and Waveney’s health and care system, from mental health to GPs.

If you need help from the NHS at the moment it is likely to have a big impact on you.

Before declaring the highest alert level, NHS England tells local hospitals to cancel operations and discharge patients who would not normally be discharged. So, if you have an operation scheduled it is likely to be postponed.

If you are trying to get a GP, go to A&E or call an ambulance expect long waits.

Meanwhile, social care services will look to find placements out of the area and use more expensive agencies, meaning if you are waiting for a care home you could be placed further away.

Mental health services are told to speed up discharges of patients, increase capacity and prevent admissions into their hospitals. So again, if you need to access their services expect delays.

For ambulances, all long-distance transfers are reviewed, and, as has happened in recent weeks, patients may not be taken to their nearest hospital. However, the biggest impact is likely to be long waits both for an ambulance, and once you get to hospital, to wait to be unloaded from the ambulance as there is no space in A&E.

What has caused it?

Winter is always the NHS’ busiest time of the year, but right now services are so stretched they can no longer cope. That is down to a combination of staff self-isolating because of Covid, a rise in Covid patients in hospitals and a huge backlog of patients needing help which built up during the pandemic.

There are also seasonal illnesses like flu, adding to sickness levels. After Christmas there was a surge in Covid patients in hospitals and staff self-isolating; that appears to have tipped services over the edge.

What is being done?

Aerial photo of the NNUH - Credit: NNUH

Each hospital will be taking its own steps to cope. At the NNUH, for example, we reported today that extra beds are being squeezed into wards.

At the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston a roving team of medics has been set up to go to the wards needing the most help because of staff absences or a sudden spike in demand.

Staff are also being offered more money to work shifts. At the ambulance service, staff were told they would be paid £150 bonus on top of their pay for working certain shifts over Christmas.

The ambulance service has also appealed for staff to work shifts at one of Norfolk’s three hospitals to reduce handover delays at A&E. Some patients have been waiting up to ten hours to be handed over to hospitals when they arrive in ambulances. To try to tackle that, staff are being reassigned to monitor those patients and get them off the ambulances and into hospitals.

Volunteers might also be called on by social care and the ambulance service to help.

We have asked both NHS England and the body overseeing Norfolk and Waveney’s NHS what specific steps are being taken and will update this article when we know more.