Plea for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccine before college return

Published: 8:40 AM August 20, 2021

16 and 17 year olds are being asked to get their COVID-19 vaccines. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Health bosses have urged 16 and 17 year olds to get their Covid-19 vaccines.

Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCP) is asking them to do so before they return to schools and colleges in September.

Data from NHS England shows that 93pc of those aged 18 and up in Norfolk and Waveney have had one vaccine, and 82pc have had both, meaning the region is outperforming the national figures of 88pc and 76c respectively.

Only 7000 people aged under 18 have been vaccinated in Norfolk and Waveney.

Cath Byford, chief nurse with NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We would urge anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to come forward to get the very best protection before the autumn and winter, and younger people to have the single dose recommended by experts before schools, colleagues and universities reopen in September."

Walk-in vaccine clinics are open across Norfolk and Waveney.