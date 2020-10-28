Video

New record coronavirus rates in parts of Norfolk

New record rates of coronavirus have been set in two areas of the county, while Norwich numbers are falling, figures have revealed.

There were 809 confirmed Covid-19 cases across Norfolk during the seven days between October 17 and October 24, Public Health England (PHE) figures show.

A surge in cases in Breckland sees the area climb to a record 172.2 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 24.

The increase is a rise from the record of 171.5 reported on October 27, and covering the period up to October 23.

However, the area’s rate has almost trebled on the previous week’s numbers of 59.3 and comes as the town at the centre of the county’s biggest coronavirus outbreak now has the ninth-highest infection rate in England, out of 6,700 areas.

Watton now has 1,200 cases per 100,000 people after the outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods and latest figures have revealed in the seven days up to October 23, 99 people in the town tested positive.

Meanwhile, Great Yarmouth also hit a new high of 137.9 cases per 100,000 - as it entered its seventh consecutive day with cases above 100, while indications for the next few days suggest the rise is unlikely to slow down.

But Norwich’s case rate has now fallen from the 119.5 reported on October 27 to 108.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to October 24.

Across the county, the case rate in Broadland is 71.9, 50.2 in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and 51.8 in South Norfolk, for the seven days up to October 24.

Rates in North Norfolk remain low, with the area reporting the fourth lowest-case rate in England at 33.4 per 100,000.

East Suffolk has a rate of 61.7, compared to Mid Suffolk’s 63.5.

During the seven days up to October 24, there were 241 cases in Breckland, 94 in Broadland, 137 in Great Yarmouth, 76 in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 35 in North Norfolk, 153 in Norwich and 73 in South Norfolk.

The rate in England up to October 24 is 224.7 cases per 100,000 and the R number, last updated on October 23, is thought to be in the range of 1.2-1.4 across the country.

And the three local authorities with the highest case rates nationally are Blackburn with Darwen (785.6) and Rossendale (in Lancashire) (675.6) and Oldham (654.9) (in Greater Manchester).

A further three deaths were reported yesterday in Norfolk’s hospitals, making the total 406.

