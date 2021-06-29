Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live

Published: 5:00 PM June 29, 2021

Latest figures have shown Hethersett, Eaton and University and Avenues have the highest recorded Covid rates in Norfolk.

Figures released by Public Health England for the seven days up to June 23 have revealed the neighbourhoods (MSOAs) with the highest case rates in the county per 100,000 people.

The data only includes MSOAs which reported three or more cases.

Hethersett in South Norfolk has the highest recorded case rate at 213.1, with 14 cases reported in the last week.

Eaton in Norwich was the second highest with 13 cases at a case rate of 145.2.

And other areas in the city including University and Avenues, City Centre East and Earlham Road and College Road were among those listed near the top.

Hunstanton in west Norfolk followed these areas with a case rate of 57.2.

Latest government data also showed that the county has three lower local authorities in the top five in England with Great Yarmouth, North Norfolk and Broadland among those recording the lowest cases.

Great Yarmouth recorded a case rate of 9.1pc, North Norfolk 11.4pc, Broadland 16.1pc and Breckland 18.6pc.

Norwich and South Norfolk has seen the biggest rise in case rates in the county from the week of June 16 to June 23.

Latest figures show rates recorded in Norwich were at 47pc compared to 19.2pc the week before and in South Norfolk at 33.4pc from 18.5pc.

Weekly cases on June 23 was recorded at 66 in comparison to 27 on June 16.

Last week, data revealed there were no coronavirus patients in Norfolk's hospitals which was the first time since August.

At the pandemic's peak, when the second wave was at its worst on January 15 this year, that figure stood at 758.

Great Yarmouth had the lowest rate last week, standing at just five cases per 100,000 and this week it stands at nine.

Prof Paul Hunter at the University of East Anglia (UEA) said Norfolk had low population density and fewer multi-generational households which meant it got off "relatively lightly" in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths.

He said more than half of cases reported in the UK, according to Department of Health figures were in people under 30, compared to the start of the pandemic when more than half of people catching the disease were over 60.

The latest case rate by MSOAs for the seven days up to June 23 per 100,000, with cases in brackets: