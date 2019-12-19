Mum who refused abortion 10 times to celebrate first Christmas with daughter

Miyah has taken her first steps despite warnings she would not reach milestones.

A Norwich mother who was advised more than 10 times to abort her baby is now preparing to celebrate Christmas with her daughter for the first time.

Chloe Conlin was advised to get an abortion ten times but refused.

Chloe Conlin, 21, from Dereham Road, refused to give up on daughter Miyah despite doctors warning she would not live until her first birthday.

Miyah, now 14 months old, was born with a heart defect called right atrial isomerism, meaning she has half a heart, and underwent open-heart surgery on Christmas Eve last year.

Since then Miyah has taken her first steps and is preparing for her first Christmas outside hospital.

"She's doing really well at the moment," said Ms Conlin. "They told me she wouldn't be reaching her milestones. She's started walking. She took her first steps about three weeks ago and she's running around now.

Miyah is now 14-months-old and the family will celebrate their first Christmas together this year.

"She says 'Mum' and 'Dad' and she shakes her head, 'No', she says 'Ta'. She's learning a lot more, she's acknowledging a lot more as well."

Ms Conlin said she previously had a stillbirth and learned of difficulties in her pregnancy with Miyah at 20 weeks.

She said: "When I was pregnant they told me to have an abortion over 10 times because they said she wouldn't be compatible with life, it would be a real struggle."

Miyah was born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and had open-heart surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Miyah was born with a heart defect called right atrial isomerism, meaning she has half a heart, and underwent open-heart surgery on Christmas Eve last year.

"She hasn't had any major hospital admissions since then," said Ms Conlin. "She's been doing really well. She's got another one coming up in the next couple of years and that will be her last surgery that they can do for her, then after that it will be to see how far she can actually go.

"They can't fix her heart, they can only help her live longer, so it's palliative care."

She said the date of Miyah's next operation depends on "when she deteriorates", and that she will have check-ups at Great Ormond Street Hospital every four to six months.

She said it will be "amazing to celebrate Christmas at home" and plans to spend it with family and "a lot of presents to make up for last year".

Ms Conlin was helped by The Sick Children's Trust while Miyah was undergoing major surgery at Great Ormond Street.

The charity arranged for her to stay in its "Home from Home" accommodation, Guilford Street House, just a few minutes' walk from Miyah's hospital bedside, during her two-week admission.

Ms Conlin said it "meant the world" to her to be with her daughter while she was in hospital.

The Sick Children's Trust runs 10 "Homes from Home" across the country, supporting families with children undergoing hospital treatment, which costs the charity £30 per family per night.

Chief executive Jane Featherstone said: "Sadly, not every child will be snuggled up in bed at home on Christmas Eve, excitedly waiting for Father Christmas to deliver their presents.

"Hundreds of children across the country will be in hospital, and every one of them should be with their family at Christmas. Our Homes from Home mean that families won't have to worry about where they'll stay. They can spend Christmas together."

