How I gamed the system to get a coronavirus test

Faced with a sick child and unable to book a coronavirus test online, Sandra Squire drove to her nearest test centre in the hope of being let in.

She had been trying to book a slot for her 10-year old, Bob, over the weekend, but there were none available.

Across the country, people who have booked tests have been turned away for not receiving a QR code when they registered online.

But Mrs Squire, leader of Norfolk County Council’s independent group, found a work-around.

Staff at the Wisbech testing centre on Sunday told her to put in a Scottish or Welsh postcode, rather than a Norfolk one, when booking a slot.

She could then book a test in Scotland or Wales and be sent a QR code - and that code would work for Wisbech too, meaning her son could get a test.

“It is about as ridiculous a situation as you can get,” she said. “They had a list of postcodes in areas that you can book for, so advised me to try them.

“You then get a QR code, which any test centre can scan.

“We inputted a Welsh postcode and booked a test at a Welsh test centre which was then actually done in Wisbech.”

The county councillor for Marshland North added: “The staff in Wisbech were fantastic, but they’re sitting there with hardly anyone to test due to the system.

“If we want children in school and for families to feel safe, easy access to testing is key to that.”

Mrs Squire accused those running the test and trace system of “total incompetence”, after more than a week of problems booking tests.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham, said many of her constituents had also “gamed the system” by using Scottish postcodes to book a test in London.

She said: “How on earth is a world-beating test and trace system functioning in this way?”

In response, the government said yesterday it would start prioritising tests and was increasing capacity to record levels.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the Government would need to “dramatically” increase Covid-19 testing to half a million people per day if testing was to cope with demand during winter.