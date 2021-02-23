MPs say vaccine roll-out 'under control' - despite jabs offered in Brighton

Published: 4:22 PM February 23, 2021

Norfolk and Waveney MPs have said the coronavirus vaccine roll-out is "under control" - Credit: Archant/Supplied by Duncan Baker

Roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine is "under control", say politicians, after concerns were raised over patients in Norfolk and Waveney being offered appointments as far away as Brighton.

Norfolk and Waveney MPs have sought reassurance from health bosses following a string of complaints from constituents.

A Covid vaccine is administered at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Patients reported earlier this month that Norfolk's four large-scale centres were increasingly being omitted from the national booking site.

Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which runs them, said the number of appointments offered was "partly based on the expected availability of vaccine".

People in Norfolk have been offered Covid vaccine appointments in locations including Brighton - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It confirmed sites had reduced opening to every other day as they waited for supplies to pick up.

MP for North Norfolk, Duncan Baker, admitted he had been "worried" after receiving a flurry of emails from local residents, but pledged the system was working smoothly.

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, says the Covid vaccine roll-out is "under control" - Credit: Archant

"We have got a lot of people between 65 and 69 all trying to book in the first few days of being invited," said Mr Baker. "What I am trying to make sure is that there is no supply issue.

"I personally rang the CCG and it is all under control. In the coming days there is going to be more clarity and more appointments, so hopefully more people will be able to get booked locally.

"The message is please don't worry, keep trying and you will get an appointment."

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, echoed the feelings of his Conservative colleague, saying lingering issues had largely been ironed out.

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, said several people had contacted him about long-distance vaccine appointments - Credit: Archant

"I was getting emails from people being directed to some very interesting places," added Mr Aldous. "My understanding is there was a problem last week, but it has been addressed.

"It seems there has been a temporary issue in moving on to the next cohort.

People claimed Norfolk venues such as King's Lynn Corn Exchange were being omitted from the Covid vaccine booking site - Credit: Ian Burt

"I think there is an element of validity to concerns over supply. At this particular juncture in time, we don't have as many vaccines to go round as there will be in a month's time."

One MP who says he has not encountered issues in his constituency is Broadland's Jerome Mayhew, who praised the programme's efficiency.

Jerome Mayhew says he has not received complaints over long-distance Covid jabs

"People have a choice," he said. "If you don't want that national option, you can wait for the local option.

"Having the national system gives you an extra option to get inoculated more quickly, but you don't have to take advantage of that."