MPs say vaccine roll-out 'under control' - despite jabs offered in Brighton
- Credit: Archant/Supplied by Duncan Baker
Roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine is "under control", say politicians, after concerns were raised over patients in Norfolk and Waveney being offered appointments as far away as Brighton.
Norfolk and Waveney MPs have sought reassurance from health bosses following a string of complaints from constituents.
Patients reported earlier this month that Norfolk's four large-scale centres were increasingly being omitted from the national booking site.
Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which runs them, said the number of appointments offered was "partly based on the expected availability of vaccine".
It confirmed sites had reduced opening to every other day as they waited for supplies to pick up.
MP for North Norfolk, Duncan Baker, admitted he had been "worried" after receiving a flurry of emails from local residents, but pledged the system was working smoothly.
"We have got a lot of people between 65 and 69 all trying to book in the first few days of being invited," said Mr Baker. "What I am trying to make sure is that there is no supply issue.
"I personally rang the CCG and it is all under control. In the coming days there is going to be more clarity and more appointments, so hopefully more people will be able to get booked locally.
"The message is please don't worry, keep trying and you will get an appointment."
Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, echoed the feelings of his Conservative colleague, saying lingering issues had largely been ironed out.
"I was getting emails from people being directed to some very interesting places," added Mr Aldous. "My understanding is there was a problem last week, but it has been addressed.
"It seems there has been a temporary issue in moving on to the next cohort.
"I think there is an element of validity to concerns over supply. At this particular juncture in time, we don't have as many vaccines to go round as there will be in a month's time."
One MP who says he has not encountered issues in his constituency is Broadland's Jerome Mayhew, who praised the programme's efficiency.
"People have a choice," he said. "If you don't want that national option, you can wait for the local option.
"Having the national system gives you an extra option to get inoculated more quickly, but you don't have to take advantage of that."