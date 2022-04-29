Region's MPs react to damning CQC verdict on mental health trust

The region's MPs have reacted to a report which has condemned Norfolk and Suffolk's mental health trust as the worst in the country - including demands for the Department of Health to intervene.

An inspection carried out by the Care Quality Commission has resulted in the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's rating being downgraded to inadequate - with warnings issued against the Trust.

Leaders at the Trust have vowed to radically change its culture and put greater stock in the experiences of its frontline staff members and those receiving its care.

But Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis has written to health secretary Sajid Javid urging his government department to take control of the Trust and lead a complete restructuring.

In this, he wrote: "Serious failings were identified by the CQC. This included unsafe treatment of children and young people in hospitals, inadequate services and far too few medical and support staff.

"The inadequate delivery of mental health services puts lives and wellbeing at risk.

"Given this, it is even more important that the government steps in to take over failing trusts, like NSFT."

Meanwhile, Conservative MPs also expressed their concern over the report - although none that responded to requests for comments called for the Trust to be disbanded.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker - Credit: Archant

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, said: "Like everyone, I am incredibly disappointed that it has been rated inadequate. For me, progress in delivery of services is just painfully slow.

"I have my doubts about breaking up the organisation at this moment in time, when we have never had a long-term period of stability in leadership, and when the trust is facing an enormous amount of demand.

"It would run the risk of people who need urgent care and treatment not getting it, and that would worry me greatly."

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis said he will be writing to the mental health trust to arrange a meeting on resolving the problems it faces.

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

Mr Lewis said: “The CQC report is clearly extremely concerning and serious. Residents deserve a robust mental health education service and it is clear that the trust is falling far from the mark. Urgent steps are required, and the trust's leadership need to ensure that they move rapidly to implement their improvement plan.”

Chloe Smith, who represents Norwich North, said: “This report is very concerning. The hard-working staff continue to have my support, but people deserve a proper service.

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

“Successive leaderships have made promises and tried hard, but now we need to see the goods.



“We all expect the necessary improvements to be made and I hope this legal agreement and support framework will allow that to happen.



“As a local MP, I will continue to work with the Trust, and in parliament, to give them all the support I can on behalf of constituents who need a strong mental health service.”

North West Norfolk MP James Wild - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, said: "This is a very concerning report which underlines the need for sustained improvement in mental health services which many people in Norfolk depend on.

"However, it is also important to acknowledge that the CQC rated caring provided by frontline staff overall as good.

"When I spoke to the chairman and chief executive earlier this week, I underlined the importance of them as a new leadership team to drive cultural change and having a relentless focus delivering on the specific measures the CQC has identified.

"On behalf of my constituents, I will support those efforts and also hold them to account on all progress."

Liz Truss, Jerome Mayhew, Richard Bacon, George Freeman and Peter Aldous are yet to provide comments.