People with motor neurone disease left off coronavirus ‘extremely vulnerable’ list

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 08 April 2020

Sue Heal whose husband died from motor neurone disease is among those campaigning to get the disease added to the coronavirus 'extremely vulnerable' list. Picture: Ian Burt

Sue Heal whose husband died from motor neurone disease is among those campaigning to get the disease added to the coronavirus 'extremely vulnerable' list. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt

Fears that people with motor neurone disease (MND) are at extra risk of coronavirus has seen campaigners call for it to be added to the government’s ‘extremely vulnerable’ list.

Members of the Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch and the King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Support Group of the MND Association have written to the MPs representing Norfolk urging them to raise this issue with the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, as a matter of urgency.

MORE: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital opens second emergency department

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease which affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord that tell muscles what to do. The disease affects the respiratory system so people living with it are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

A 45-year-old father-of-two, a 62-year-old football photographer and a former councillor, 68, are amongst the people with the disease who have already died nationally after contracting coronavirus.

Craig Ruston, 45, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, who had motor neurone disease died when his chest infection was diagnosed as Covid-19. Picture: Me and My MNDCraig Ruston, 45, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, who had motor neurone disease died when his chest infection was diagnosed as Covid-19. Picture: Me and My MND

Sue Heal, speaking on behalf of the Norfolk association, said: “We’re extremely concerned MND is not on the extremely vulnerable list.

“Coronavirus could be particularly dangerous for people with MND and failing to add them to the extremely vulnerable persons list will have serious implications for those living with and affected by this devastating disease.”

Following representations made to Matt Hancock, it had been indicated people with MND qualify to register under the ‘severe respiratory conditions’ sub-group on the shielding and protecting extremely vulnerable persons.

However, campaigners are concerned that people with MND will not know they are eligible unless the disease is explicitly listed.

The register is designed to be used by supermarkets to prioritise delivery slots, enabling partners or family to self-isolate if they live with an extremely vulnerable person and is likely to be used to direct further support in future.

MORE: ‘We cannot wait any longer’ - Sue Ryder ‘on brink of closure’ as it makes urgent appeal

Last week the Northern Ireland Chief Medical Officer announced that people with MND would be included on the shielding list, but that is currently not the case in England and Wales.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock who campaigners hope will add MND is not on the extremely vulnerable list. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA WireHealth Secretary Matt Hancock who campaigners hope will add MND is not on the extremely vulnerable list. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Mrs Heal, whose husband, Jim, died of MND in 2012, said the disease made people susceptible to and at risk from chest infections, so much so that she used to advise people not to visit her husband if they had a cold.

She said: “The government needs to amend the list and ensure MND is clearly included to provide clarity to all people living with the condition so they can get the vital help and support they require.”

Drive 24