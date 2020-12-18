Hospital now has more Covid patients than during peak of first wave

Published: 10:42 AM December 18, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 18, 2020

There are now more coronavirus patients in beds at three of the region’s hospitals than during the height of the first wave.

The number of people needing hospital treatment with Covid-19 has gone up rapidly in December so far and health chiefs fear worse is to come with rules relaxed from next Wednesday for the five-day Christmas break.

Latest NHS figures show that this week there were almost 90 coronavirus patients in beds at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), surpassing the peak in April of 80.

The situation at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn is similar with 112 Covid patients in beds - again more than the first wave.

Numbers there have risen rapidly this month. On December 1 there were 42 Covid patients in beds at the QEH, but as of Tuesday there were 112.

The rise at the NNUH has been less stark, going from 75 to 87 between the start of the month and Tuesday, but in all the region's hospitals numbers are increasing.

West Suffolk Hospital now has slightly more Covid patients than the first wave, with 44 as of this week.

At the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, numbers have not yet hit the peak of April. It also has around 40 patients in beds.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers which represents hospitals nationally, warned: “It already feels like we’re in the grips of a really bad winter, and there’s a very long way to go.”

Director of Norfolk public health, Dr Louise Smith, said overall there were 300 people currently in hospital in Norfolk with Covid.

The latest figures show 11 patients needing intensive treatment on mechanical ventilator beds at Norfolk’s three emergency hospitals, compared to 30 at the height of the first wave.

In October, the NNUH unveiled its plans to cope with a Covid surge over Christmas.

It said it had enough oxygen to ventilate 300 patients if needed an “army of reservists”.

Across east England, the number of people in hospital beds with Covid is up 50pc in December so far at 1,700.

Of those, 108 are on mechanical ventilator beds, the highest number since May.

