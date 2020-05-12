Search

Virtual kindness festival to help boost mental health

PUBLISHED: 15:24 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 12 May 2020

The team at Norfolk and Waveney Mind will be hosting a virtual kindness festival. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Sophie Wyllie

Those missing heading out to festivals are being encouraged to join in a week-long virtual event aimed at promoting kindness and boosting people’s health and wellbeing.

Norfolk and Waveney Mind has announced from May 18 to 24 it will run a festival of kindness on its website and use activities such as music and art to look at the positive effects such activities can have on people’s mental heath and wellbeing.

The virtual festival will be split into zones, including a main stage where bands, artists and musicians will perform.

There is also a family area with activities and a wellbeing area, where mindfulness sessions will take place.

During the festival, visitors will be able to access the kindness café to share recipes or the SOS tent which will provide self-help advice and signposting information.

Rachel Walsh head of external affairs for Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: “Mental health problems can affect anyone, any day of the year, but this week is a great opportunity to get as many people as possible thinking and talking about mental health.

“We know lots of people are missing out on public events such as festivals this year and wanted to also dedicate this time for people to come together online and celebrate all things kind through a week long programme of activities and entertainment for all ages.”

Ahead of the event, the region is being asked to get involved by sharing kind things that have happened to them or submit their pieces of poetry, artwork of photos.

There is also the opportunity to print and design your own festival wristband and bunting.

Ms Walsh added: “We’ve received lots of interest for our festival from bands, performers and people offering to volunteer their time to help.

“We would love to hear about kind things that have happened to you that we can all celebrate. It could be the smallest gesture that made a huge difference, something you have remembered for a long time or something that happened very recently.

“We would encourage everyone to get involved.”

For more information about the festival of kindness visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk

If you’d like to submit something to be shared during the event, email marketing@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk

Topic Tags:

