Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk carers encouraged to apply for grants

PUBLISHED: 09:40 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 23 August 2019

Carers in Norfolk are being encouraged to take advantage of grants available to improve their lives in the face of the increasing financial strains and stress of looking after a loved-one. . Picture; Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carers in Norfolk are being encouraged to take advantage of grants available to improve their lives in the face of the increasing financial strains and stress of looking after a loved-one. . Picture; Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carers in Norfolk are being encouraged to take advantage of grants available to improve their lives in the face of the increasing financial strains and stress of looking after a loved-one.

Carers in Norfolk are being encouraged to take advantage of grants available to improve their lives in the face of the increasing financial strains and stress of looking after a loved-one.Carers in Norfolk are being encouraged to take advantage of grants available to improve their lives in the face of the increasing financial strains and stress of looking after a loved-one.

Norfolk Millennium Trust for Carers gives grants for practical things like washing machines and laptops, leisure activities and short breaks - it is also the only source of funding in the county for wheelchair power packs.

Now, it is urging more of Norfolk's often unsung army of unpaid carers, young and old, to apply for help.

The call comes as a new government report called admits that far more needs to be done to identify and support carers, not least young ones, and improve their employment opportunities and financial wellbeing.

You may also want to watch:

The report on the first year of the Government's Carers Action Plan found: "Around 60pc of us are likely to become carers at some stage in our lives. That's a profound change in personal circumstances - something many of us will embrace willingly with love and compassion but often leads to disadvantage."

Paddy Seligman, chairman of the Norfolk Millennium Trust for Carers echoed the need for greater support for unpaid carers - an estimated 100,000-plus in Norfolk. She said that with more and more people living longer, cuts in public funding for care services and increased pressure on household incomes, the trust's work was more important than ever.

She said: "The strain of 24/7 care can be relentless - nevertheless it is freely and willingly given by the carers with whom we have come into contact.

"Since our charity was formed 20 years ago the Government is doing more to help these unpaid people - but for many, there is a great gap between their needs and what is provided statutorily. So that is why we are needed.

"From time to time carers reach the point when they desperately need a break. We are able to help pay for a short break or some other leisure activity for the carer to help top up their energy levels so they can continue in their caring role. A little occasional pampering makes all the difference."

- Visit the Norfolk Millennium Trust for Carers website for more details about how it can help and how to apply for a grant up to £300. Or contact Norfolk Community Foundation, which administers the Trust, on 01603-623958 and talk to Stefanie Pearson or Caitlin Hamer.

Most Read

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

Large fire at salvage yard

Firefighters are tackling a large salvage yard fire in Hockering. Photo: Denise Bradley

Region’s supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closures

Norfolks supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closurese. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Carer told widow husband who had been dead for ‘some time’ was sleeping

The local government and social care ombudsman has upheld a complaint against Norfolk County Council from the father of a girl with special educational needs about how her educational support was handled. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Carer told widow husband who had been dead for ‘some time’ was sleeping

The local government and social care ombudsman has upheld a complaint against Norfolk County Council from the father of a girl with special educational needs about how her educational support was handled. Picture: Archant

Running column: Mark Armstrong is trying to stay disciplined to emerge from slump

Emma Jacobs has clearly got her running mojo after the Dereham 5K. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

No manslaughter charges to be brought against police officers after Pontins death

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield. Picture: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists