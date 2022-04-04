Mental health crisis helpline to continue beyond pandemic

A 24-hour phone service set up to help people struggling with their mental health in the pandemic is to become permanent - but from a new number.

The round-the-clock helpline was launched in April 2020 to offer immediate support for people struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is now being extended, but from 9am on Tuesday (5), the region's mental health first response helpline will be accessible via option 2 after dialling 111.

Stuart Richardson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said that since this date more than 100,000 calls have been made to the crisis line.

He said: "By providing direct access 24 hours a day, seven days a week to a team of mental health professionals offering information, advice, brief psychological interventions, and a crisis response where needed, many service users and carers have been supported and their needs prevented from escalating further.”

Cath Byford, chief nurse at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said: “The change to the phone number for urgent mental health support is all about ensuring people who need quick access to crisis mental health support can do so through a simple, nationally recognised number, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“It’s so important that in times of need people have somewhere to turn for help, and now in Norfolk and Waveney, 111 is the number for people of any age to call when they are in mental crisis.”

The Trust previously had a similar service in 2015, for a six-month pilot period, but it was closed after commissioners opted against renewing funding for the service.

The proposals to shut down the service were met with fierce opposition and a petition against it was signed more than 5,000 times and backed by this newspaper as part of its Mental Health Watch campaign.

When the First Response service was launched in April 2020, chief executive Mr Richardson said: "This phone line is designed to keep people safe in their homes by providing them with immediate mental health support. We hope that this will be particularly helpful during this period of uncertainty when access to secondary mental health services is, unfortunately, more limited."



