All mass vaccination centres in Norfolk are open today

Published: 9:40 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 9:59 AM February 9, 2021

The vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange remains open despite heavy snowfall - Credit: Ian Burt

All four of Norfolk's mass vaccination centres are open on Tuesday, despite a blanket of snow still covering the county.

Roads across the area remain hazardous after a further sprinkling of snow and lows of -5C overnight.

Snowy conditions on the A11 at Attleborough - Credit: Denise Bradley

Some parts of Norfolk have seen up to 13cm fall within the past 24 hours, with a yellow weather warning likely to remain in place until Wednesday.

The inclement conditions forced the large-scale vaccination site at North Walsham Community Centre to close on Monday for safety reasons.

The vaccination site at North Walsham Community Centre has reopened following heavy snowfall - Credit: Archant

But it has reopened today and will continue offering jabs alongside Castle Quarter in Norwich, King's Lynn Corn Exchange and Connaught Hall in Attleborough.

The site at Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech also remains open.

Those who were due to be inoculated in North Walsham on Monday are being encouraged to rebook appointments via the national booking system.

Those unable to access the website are advised to call 119.

Meanwhile, Norfolk and Waveney CCG has confirmed all planned vaccine clinics at its GP-led primary care hubs would go ahead on Tuesday.

Patients are, however, being encouraged to consider their safety and only travel to appointments if it is sensible.

The vaccination centre at Castle Quarter in Norwich remains open despite heavy snowfall - Credit: Danielle Booden

Those unable to attend will be contacted by the NHS in the coming days to re-book.

The following advice has also been given to people with upcoming appointments: