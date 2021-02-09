Video
All mass vaccination centres in Norfolk are open today
- Credit: Ian Burt
All four of Norfolk's mass vaccination centres are open on Tuesday, despite a blanket of snow still covering the county.
Roads across the area remain hazardous after a further sprinkling of snow and lows of -5C overnight.
Some parts of Norfolk have seen up to 13cm fall within the past 24 hours, with a yellow weather warning likely to remain in place until Wednesday.
The inclement conditions forced the large-scale vaccination site at North Walsham Community Centre to close on Monday for safety reasons.
But it has reopened today and will continue offering jabs alongside Castle Quarter in Norwich, King's Lynn Corn Exchange and Connaught Hall in Attleborough.
The site at Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech also remains open.
Those who were due to be inoculated in North Walsham on Monday are being encouraged to rebook appointments via the national booking system.
Those unable to access the website are advised to call 119.
Meanwhile, Norfolk and Waveney CCG has confirmed all planned vaccine clinics at its GP-led primary care hubs would go ahead on Tuesday.
Patients are, however, being encouraged to consider their safety and only travel to appointments if it is sensible.
Those unable to attend will be contacted by the NHS in the coming days to re-book.
The following advice has also been given to people with upcoming appointments:
Most Read
- 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
- 2 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
- 3 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
- 4 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
- 5 Snow day! Head's 'get out and enjoy it' message to pupils
- 6 Bin collections postponed due to snowy weather
- 7 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
- 8 Norwich man due to appear in court on murder charge
- 9 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
- 10 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
- Please arrive as close to your appointment time as possible and no more than 10 minutes before your appointment.
- If you arrive early for your appointment, please wait in your car. Bring a blanket, hot drink and a book or newspaper to make your wait more comfortable.
- Wrap up warm. Lots of thin layers are recommended as well as a warm winter coat, hat, gloves and scarf. A short-sleeve base layer will make it easier to administer the vaccine in the upper arm.
- If you are unable to attend your appointment safely, contact your vaccination site to let them know if you can. If you cannot attend or get through to cancel, please do not worry. The NHS will contact you to re-book your appointment in the coming days.