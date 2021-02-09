News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

All mass vaccination centres in Norfolk are open today

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:40 AM February 9, 2021    Updated: 9:59 AM February 9, 2021
Derek Downs was given his first Covid-19 vaccination at the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn. Picture: I

The vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange remains open despite heavy snowfall - Credit: Ian Burt

All four of Norfolk's mass vaccination centres are open on Tuesday, despite a blanket of snow still covering the county.

Roads across the area remain hazardous after a further sprinkling of snow and lows of -5C overnight

Traffic on the A11 at Attleborough in the snow.

Snowy conditions on the A11 at Attleborough - Credit: Denise Bradley

Some parts of Norfolk have seen up to 13cm fall within the past 24 hours, with a yellow weather warning likely to remain in place until Wednesday.

The inclement conditions forced the large-scale vaccination site at North Walsham Community Centre to close on Monday for safety reasons.

North Walsham Community Centre at 40

The vaccination site at North Walsham Community Centre has reopened following heavy snowfall - Credit: Archant

But it has reopened today and will continue offering jabs alongside Castle Quarter in Norwich, King's Lynn Corn Exchange and Connaught Hall in Attleborough.

The site at Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech also remains open. 

Those who were due to be inoculated in North Walsham on Monday are being encouraged to rebook appointments via the national booking system.

Those unable to access the website are advised to call 119.

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: Ian Bu

The vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange remains open despite heavy snowfall - Credit: Ian Burt

Meanwhile, Norfolk and Waveney CCG has confirmed all planned vaccine clinics at its GP-led primary care hubs would go ahead on Tuesday

Patients are, however, being encouraged to consider their safety and only travel to appointments if it is sensible. 

The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

The vaccination centre at Castle Quarter in Norwich remains open despite heavy snowfall - Credit: Danielle Booden

Those unable to attend will be contacted by the NHS in the coming days to re-book.

The following advice has also been given to people with upcoming appointments:

Most Read

  1. 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
  2. 2 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
  3. 3 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
  1. 4 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
  2. 5 Snow day! Head's 'get out and enjoy it' message to pupils
  3. 6 Bin collections postponed due to snowy weather
  4. 7 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
  5. 8 Norwich man due to appear in court on murder charge
  6. 9 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
  7. 10 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
  • Please arrive as close to your appointment time as possible and no more than 10 minutes before your appointment. 
  • If you arrive early for your appointment, please wait in your car. Bring a blanket, hot drink and a book or newspaper to make your wait more comfortable.
  • Wrap up warm. Lots of thin layers are recommended as well as a warm winter coat, hat, gloves and scarf. A short-sleeve base layer will make it easier to administer the vaccine in the upper arm.
  • If you are unable to attend your appointment safely, contact your vaccination site to let them know if you can. If you cannot attend or get through to cancel, please do not worry. The NHS will contact you to re-book your appointment in the coming days.
Coronavirus
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Snow settles on a red postbox in Norwich city centre.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Photograph of a large Victorian country home with two bay windows and a large garden at the front

Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Somebody getting a haircut

Coronavirus

Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus