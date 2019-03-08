Search

WATCH: Norfolk man's 'cottage cheese-like' back cysts tackled by TV doctor

PUBLISHED: 13:14 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 14 August 2019

Scott Walker, from Norfolk, appeared on The Bad Skin Clinic. Photo: Quest Red

Quest Red

A Norfolk man with hundreds of "cottage cheese-like" cysts, blackheads, and whiteheads on his back hid them for 20 years because he was ashamed.

Scott Walker, 43, appeared on new TV show Bad Skin Clinic on Quest Red on Tuesday with his complaint, which he said had caused him embarrassment for much of his life.

The car dealership sales manager said: "I'm just ugly. Why would anybody want to see any good in me?

"I'm covered in bumps and lumps and it's something I have to live with every day. During my 20s I had acne on my back but it was mild, very mild, as soon as I got to about 30 years old it just overtook my back and then big lumps and bumps started appearing. It's getting progressively worse as I get older."

He added: "They are just white lumps waiting to explode."

Mr Walker, from Dersingham, near King's Lynn, said the smell when one popped was "awful" and wife Heather - who sends her husband to work with two extra shirts - admitted it makes her gag.

Mr Walker said: "When one pops, you want to be somewhere else because the smell is awful. Whatever I'm wearing is ruined, there's blood everywhere, pus everywhere. I've actually been with customers and one has popped and I've just had to excuse myself whilst I go away, change, clean up, and come back to them.

"I don't want to have people looking at me. I don't want people thinking 'there's something wrong with him'."

Speaking to this newspaper Mr Walker said: "I went to the NHS and I didn't get very far with them. They offered potion, lotions and creams. This was over a period of about 15 years.

"The cysts and acne on my back was getting worse and it was also making me more self conscious.

"I wouldn't take my children swimming without wearing a T-shirt, etcetera.

"Going to the beach I would never take my shirt off, even looking at it in the mirror would make me depressed."

Out of desperation Mr Walker visited Dr Emma Craythorne at 152 Harley Street as part of new show The Bad Skin Clinic.

He admitted to Dr Craythorne he had tried to tackle the cysts with a nail clipper - which she said was not recommended - and also that he smoked around 20 cigarettes a day, which may have worsened his condition.

He said: "On holiday once I heard someone say that my back looked diseased and it got me so down that I tried to cut them out with nail clippers that night."

Dr Craythorne said: "This is very much an active acne. Mr Walker has got a very congested back which hopefully I'll be able to express a lot of that contents out and help him feel a lot better about himself."

Dr Craythorne popped, squeezed and cut the cysts and blackheads from Mr Walker's back.

She said: "This is cottage cheese consistency and cottage cheese smell."

While Mr Walker added: "It smells like cheese and rotten feet"

During the procedure Dr Craythorne removed 17 of the large cysts and hundreds of blackheads.

After, Mr Walker said: "I feel absolutely fantastic, I couldn't have asked for anything more."

- The Bad Skin Clinic continues next Tuesday at 10pm exclusively on Quest Red.

