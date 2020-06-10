Norfolk man donates oil painting to hospital of nurses caring for patient
PUBLISHED: 19:23 10 June 2020
Archant
A Norfolk man has donated an oil painting to a hospital after he was treated there last year.
Eddie Goodrige, from Fulmodeston, near Fakenham, who has been a painter for 20 years, created the artwork to thank NHS staff who treated him for a virus for three days in November.
The 70-year-old has given the piece, called Night Angels, to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
Mr Goodrige said: “The care I received was absolutely wonderful and I felt like I was in safe hands the whole time.
“The nurses always had a smile on their faces and I can’t thank them enough for the support they gave me and other patients.”
The artwork, which depicts two nurses looking after a patient and is 1.5m by 1.2m, took several months to paint.
Mr Goodridge said: “I hope people feel a sense of pride for the NHS when they look at the painting.”
