Norfolk man donates oil painting to hospital of nurses caring for patient

PUBLISHED: 19:23 10 June 2020

Eddie Goodrige has donated an oil-painting to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptial. Picture: Eddie Goodridge

Eddie Goodrige has donated an oil-painting to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptial. Picture: Eddie Goodridge

Archant

A Norfolk man has donated an oil painting to a hospital after he was treated there last year.

Eddie Goodrige, from Fulmodeston, near Fakenham, who has been a painter for 20 years, created the artwork to thank NHS staff who treated him for a virus for three days in November.

The 70-year-old has given the piece, called Night Angels, to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Mr Goodrige said: “The care I received was absolutely wonderful and I felt like I was in safe hands the whole time.

“The nurses always had a smile on their faces and I can’t thank them enough for the support they gave me and other patients.”

The artwork, which depicts two nurses looking after a patient and is 1.5m by 1.2m, took several months to paint.

Mr Goodridge said: “I hope people feel a sense of pride for the NHS when they look at the painting.”

