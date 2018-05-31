Search

Advanced search

Families urged to stick to lockdown during VE Day bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 May 2020

Walking along the beach at Waxham. People are being urged not to travel to the coast over the VE Day weekend. Picture: James Bass

Walking along the beach at Waxham. People are being urged not to travel to the coast over the VE Day weekend. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

Households are being urged to continue to adhere to coronavirus restrictions over the bank holiday weekend amid fears some may be tempted to break the rules by warm weather and talk of easing lockdown.

Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey. Picture: Denise BradleyNorfolk chief constable Simon Bailey. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Friday bank holiday marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day, which, before the coronavirus pandemic, was set to be a weekend of festivities and street parties to celebrate the anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

However with VE Day forecast to be bathed in glorious sunshine and temperatures expected to soar up to 26C (78.8F), with the fine spell continuing into Saturday, people are being warned to stick to the rules and not travel.

MORE: All the ways to mark VE Day in Norfolk and Waveney this year

Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey said: “The restrictions are still there and for a very good reason. I think the way the county has adhered to them is demonstrated in the fact that we have one of the lowest death rates per 100,000 in the country.

“Let’s not go and spoil it now by ignoring the advice and guidance. It is there to save lives and protect the NHS. We’ve done really well, let’s continue doing it.”

Under the guidelines, you should only leave your house for very limited reasons, including shopping for basic necessities, medical needs, travelling to work if you cannot work from home and one form of exercise a day.

People are urged against travelling to other households to see family and friends or visiting tourist spots or public open spaces to meet up or sunbathe.

Police patrol on the promenade at Hunstanton beach over the Easter bank holiday. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WirePolice patrol on the promenade at Hunstanton beach over the Easter bank holiday. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend police issued 536 warnings relating to the restrictions in Norfolk and received 1,261 calls from members of the public concerned that people were not following social distancing guidelines.

Mr Bailey said people should stay away from tourist areas and that restrictions on social gatherings covered having visitors over for barbecues and VE Day celebrations, including street parties. Officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend to “reassure, inform and engage” with people about the rules.

He said: “We will be policing in exactly the same way. There will be officers out patrolling the hot spots where we see there is a greater risk.”

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said VE bank holiday weekend visitors breaking lockdown restrictions would be turned back. Picture: Victoria PertusaNorth Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said VE bank holiday weekend visitors breaking lockdown restrictions would be turned back. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

MORE: How Norfolk churches are commemorating VE day

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker urged people not to travel to the coast or resorts and said police would turn back anyone breaking the guidelines.

He said: “I have been in touch with the chief constable and they are going to police the area just like we did over the Easter weekend. Officers will be on patrol and who have travelled to our area making unnecessary, non-essential trips will be turned around and sent away.”

Seven weeks into lockdown families are anxious for an easing on the restrictions, but prime minister Boris Johnson, who is expected to make an announcement on Sunday, has told the cabinet the government will “advance with maximum caution” in considering any easing of the lockdown measures.

Meetings outdoors of more than two people are currently not allowed and police have been dispersing gatherings. Picture: Denise BradleyMeetings outdoors of more than two people are currently not allowed and police have been dispersing gatherings. Picture: Denise Bradley

The prime minister said the government would not do anything that risks a second peak, according to No 10. It is understood any easing of the guidelines next week will be very limited, and rules could be tightened again if required.

MORE: What now? Norfolk study reveals possible blueprint for ending lockdown

Ahead of the announcement Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk County Council’s head of public health, said she was anxious that people could be tempted to ignore lockdown restrictions.

She said: “It will be up to the government to decide, but while we are making good progress I do not think we clearly tick off all five points.

“I think we are seeing evidence that the infection rate is slowing and we are doing more testing but not on the scale we would like to be.”

She added: “The bank holiday will be very appealing with the weather nice, but while we are past the peak we are not at the level we were when lockdown started, so we must not let it slip now.”

Mr Baker said: “I know it is really difficult and tough and people are fed up with it, and there is the temptation to want to go further afield, but let’s not undo the fantastic work that we have managed to do so far.”

Norfolk head of public health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilNorfolk head of public health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Norfolk County Council

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

Barn developer raffles his new Ferrari to raise money for the NHS

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

‘Unprecedented’ farmland visitors during lockdown must be warned of rural dangers, say agents

An 'unprecedented' rise in public visits to farmland during lockdown has prompted calls for farmers and landowners to take steps to ensure public safety in the countryside. Picture: Cheryl Dye / iWitness24

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik
Drive 24