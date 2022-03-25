Map reveals the Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates

A new map has revealed the places in Norfolk with the highest number of Covid cases. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

New data has revealed which places in Norfolk have the highest Covid case rates - with figures on the rise.

Government figures for the week leading up to March 19 have broken down postcodes into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of around 8,000.

Grimston, Gayton and East Winch reported the highest case rates during the period with 1,623 per 100,000 people, while the second highest was Thorpe St Andrew South and Dussindale at 1,591 per 100,000.

It was then followed by Whissonsett, Litcham and Narborough with 1,524 cases per 100,000 over the same period.

Wells and Blakeney in north Norfolk reported the lowest case rates per 100,000 with 366.

The places with the highest number of cases in Norfolk was split between Costessey, Queens Hills, Trowse, Poringland, Stoke Holy Cross, Wymondham East and Spooner Row with 180 cases.

While the places with the lowest number of cases in the county were Wells and Blakeney with 22.

The latest case rate for Norfolk increased from 849 cases per 100,000 to 1,017 in the week from March 12 to March 19.

Nationally, 612,084 people tested positive for Covid in the week leading up to March 25, compared to 534,747 the previous week.